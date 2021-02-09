La Liga 2020-21 Real Madrid vs Getafe LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Real Madrid will welcome Getafe at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano on Tuesday for their latest La Liga game. They come into this match after their 2-1 win over Pacheta's Huesca on Saturday at the Estadio El Alcoraz.Getafe, on the other hand, went down 3-0 to Julen Lopetegui's Sevilla yesterday at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

In 25 head-to-head encounters between both the sides, Real Madrid hold the clear advantage. They have won 20 games, lost three and drawn two.

The La Liga 2020-21 Real Madrid vs Getafe game is scheduled to kick off at 01:30 AM IST.

La Liga 2020-21 Real Madrid vs Getafe: Team News, Injury Update

Real Madrid have a number of injury concerns to deal with. They will not be able to call upon the services of Belgian winger Eden Hazard, Uruguayan midfielder Federico Valverde, young Brazilian forward Rodrygo. Apart from these, Sergio Ramos and Eder Militao and Spain internationals Dani Carvajal, Lucas Vazquez and Alvaro Odriozola are all suspended.

Getafe manager Jose Bordalas, on the other hand, will not be able to call upon the services of centre-back Djene, who is suspended. And there are doubts over the availability of forward Dario Poveda.

Real Madrid possible starting line-up: Thibaut Courtois, Ferland Mendy, Raphael Varane, Nacho, Marcelo, Isco, Casemiro, Luka Modric, Marco Asensio, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior

Getafe possible starting line-up: Ruben Yanez, Damian Suarez, Erick Cabaco, Sofian Chakla, Allan Nyom, David Timor, Cucho Hernandez, Nemanja Maksimovic, Carles Alena, Marc Cucurella, Jaime Mata

What time will the La Liga 2020-21 Real Madrid vs Getafe kick-off?

The La Liga 2020-21 Real Madrid vs Getafe match will kick off at 1:30 AM IST on Thursday, February 10, at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano.

What TV channel will show the La Liga 2020-21 Real Madrid vs Getafe match?

The La Liga 2020-21 Real Madrid vs Getafe match will not be shown on any TV channel in India.

How can I stream the La Liga 2020-21 Real Madrid vs Getafe fixture?

The La Liga 2020-21 Real Madrid vs Getafe match will be streamed on La Liga Facebook pages.