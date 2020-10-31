La Liga 2020-21 Real Madrid vs Huesca Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Spanish champions Real Madrid will host Huesca at Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano on Saturday, March 31, in a La Liga game. The La Liga 2020-21 Real Madrid vs Huesca match will begin at 6.30 pm IST. Real played out a draw against German side Borussia Monchengladbach over the week. Both the teams managed to score two goals each. In their last La Liga encounter, Real Madrid managed to win 3-1 against their eternal rivals Barcelona. The El Clasico win took Real to third in the league standings just a point behind league leaders Real Sociedad having played a match less.

In their last match, Huesca were defeated by Real Sociedad 1-4. Before that, their match against Valladolid ended in a draw as both the sides scored two goals each. Huesca are at the 18th spot in the league table currently with just five points.

Playing against Zinedine Zidane's side will not be easy for Huesca. Real Madrid have won four of the six matches they have played so far in the league this season, while Huesca have not won a single game in their seven clashes till now.

La Liga 2020-21 Real Madrid vs Huesca: Team News, Injury update

Nacho Fernandez, Martin Odegaard and Dani Carvajal will not be playing against Huesca due to injuries. Itt is not sure if Alvaro Odriozola and Mariano Diaz will be a part of Real Madrid's playing 11 either. For Huesca, Pedro Lopez and Antonio Valera will not be seen in action owing to injury. The participation of Mikel Rico and Shinji Okazaki is also doubtful.

La Liga 2020-21 Real Madrid possible starting lineup vs Huesca: Thibaut Courtois, Lucas Vazquez, Raphael Varane, Sergio Ramos, Ferland Mendy, Federico Valverde, Toni Kroos, Casemiro, Marco Asensio, Karim Benzema, Eden Hazard

La Liga 2020-21 Huesca possible starting lineup vs Real Madrid: Andres Fernandez, Pablo Maffeo, Jorge Pulido, Dimitris Siovas, Javi Galan, David Ferreiro, Jaime Seoane, Pedro Mosquera, Javi Ontiveros, Sandro Ramirez, Rafa Mir

[q]Where to watch La Liga 2020-21 Real Madrid vs Huesca match live in India (TV channels)?[/q]

[ans]The La Liga 2020-21 Real Madrid vs Huesca fixture will be played at the Estadio Alfredo di Stefano, Madrid, Spain. The match will take place on Saturday, October 31, at 6.30 pm IST. The La Liga 2020-21 Real Madrid vs Huesca encounter will, however, not be aired in India.[/ans]

[q]How and where to watch La Liga 2020-21 Real Madrid vs Huesca match live streaming?[/q]

[ans]In India, the La Liga 2020-21 Real Madrid vs Huesca live stream will be available on the Facebook app and Facebook.com website.[/ans]