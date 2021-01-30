La Liga 2020-21 Real Madrid vs Levante LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Real Madrid will be looking to make consecutive wins in Spain's top flight when they host Levante at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano, in Madrid, on Saturday, January 30. The match will commence at 8:45 pm, IST.

After being knocked out of the Spanish Super Cup and Copa del Rey within a span of four days. Zinedane Zidane’s side registered a 4-1 win over Alaves last weekend. However, they are still seven points short of league leaders Atletico Madrid to sit at the second spot in the home league standings.

Meanwhile, Levante are languishing at the 12th place with just five wins from 19 games so far. However, the Valencian side will be buoyant after their emphatic 4-2 win over Real Valladolid in the Copa del Rey midweek.

The recent two encounters between the two sides in this season’s first leg, Levante won the first one by 1-0 at home. While Real Madrid exacted revenge with a 2-0 scoreline.

La Liga 2020-21 Real Madrid vs Levante: Team News, Injury Update

The home side have a big list of injuries as, Sergio Ramos, Federico Valverde, Rodrygo and Nacho Fernandez are out injured.

While, Jose Campana, Jorge de Frutos, and Nikola Vukcevic continue to be long time absentees for Levante.

What time will the La Liga 2020-21 Real Madrid vs Levante kick-off?

The La Liga 2020-21 game between Real Madrid vs Levante will kick off at 8:45 PM IST on Saturday, January 30, at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano, in Madrid.

What TV channel will show the La Liga 2020-21 Real Madrid vs Levante match?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast of the La Liga 2020-21 Real Madrid vs Levante match in India.

How can I stream the La Liga 2020-21 Real Madrid vs Levante fixture?

Football enthusiasts can catch live action on La Liga’s official Facebook page they can keep track of live scores from the Twitter handles of both teams.

Real Madrid possible starting line-up: Thibaut Courtois; Daniel Carvajal, Eder Militao, Raphael Varane, Ferland Mendy; Luka Modric, Casemiro, Toni Kroos; Marco Asensio, Karim Benzema, Eden Hazard

Levante possible starting line-up: Aitor Fernandez; Jorge Miramon, Oscar Duarte, Ruben Vezo, Carlos Clerc; Son, Nemanja Radoja, Mickael Malsa, Jose Luis Morales; Dani Gomez, Roger Marti