La Liga 2020-21 Real Madrid vs Sevilla LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Real Madrid in a bid to give their La Liga title hopes a boost, play host to Sevilla at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano, in the Spanish capital on Monday.

The upcoming fixture will be key as both sides head into the clash on the back of respective losses from their respective last outings last. Madrid lost 0-2 to Chelsea on Friday in the second leg of the semi-final of the UEFA Champions League. While, Sevilla lost 1-0 to Athletic Bilbao on Tuesday in the home league.

Having been knocked out of the UEFA Champions League the Los Blancos are currently second in the La Liga table, two points behind leaders Atletico Madrid. Sevilla occupy fourth position and are six points off the top spot with four games left. A close encounter is on the cards as both sides along with Atletico Madrid, Barcelona stand a chance of winning the La Liga title.

La Liga 2020-21 Real Madrid vs Sevilla: Team News, Injury Update

Zinedine Zidane will be unable to call upon the services of right-back Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez. Availability of Raphael Varane is doubtful too. Whereas, Julen Lopetegui has a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Real Madrid probable starting line-up: Thibaut Courtois (GK); Alvaro Odriozola, Eder Militao, Sergio Ramos, Ferland Mendy, Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Marco Asensio, Karim Benzema, Eden Hazard

Sevilla probable starting line-up: Bono(GK); Jesus Navas, Jules Kounde, Diego Carlos, Marcos Acuna, Ivan Rakitic, Joan Jordan, Fernando, Oscar Rodriguez, Youssef En-Nesyri, Lucas Ocampos

What time is the La Liga 2020-21 Real Madrid vs Sevilla kick-off?

The match is scheduled to begin at 12:30 AM IST at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano, in Madrid.

What TV channel will show the La Liga 2020-21 Real Madrid vs Sevilla match?

There will be no broadcast of the Real Madrid vs Sevilla match on any TV channel in India.

How can I stream the La Liga 2020-21 Real Madrid vs Sevilla fixture?

Live stream will be available on the official La Liga Facebook page.

