La Liga 2020-21 Real Madrid vs Valencia LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Real Madrid will welcome Valencia on Sunday as Zinedine Zidane's side look to make up ground on Atletico Madrid at the top of La Liga. Madrid are currently five points behind Atletico Madrid in second. However, they have played two more games than their city rivals.

Valencia, on the other hand, have had a season to forget so far – they are 12th in the league. Javi Gracia's side have managed to win only one match in their last five games.

The La Liga 2020-21 Real Madrid vs Valencia game is scheduled to kick off at 08:45 PM IST.

La Liga 2020-21 Real Madrid vs Valencia: Team News, Injury Update

Real Madrid will not be able to call upon the services of as many as seven first-team players for the game on Sunday. Sergio Ramos, Eden Hazard, Rodrygo, Alvaro Odriozola, Federico Valverde and Eder Militao will all be missing out due to injuries.

Valencia too will be without a few first-team players for the game on Sunday. Denis Cheryshev, Jasper Cillessen, Cristiano Piccini, Eliaquim Mangala and Mouctar Diakhaby will not be in action owing to injury.

Real Madrid possible starting line-up: Thibaut Courtois; Ferland Mendy, Nacho Fernandez, Raphael Varane, Lucas Vazquez; Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric; Marco Asensio, Vinicius Jr., Karim Benzema

Valencia possible starting line-up: Jaume; Jose Gaya, Ferro, Gabriel Paulista, Thierry Correia; Goncalo Guedes, Uros Racic, Carlos Soler, Daniel Wass; Manu Vallejo, Maxi Gomez

What time will the La Liga 2020-21 Real Madrid vs Valencia kick-off?

The La Liga 2020-21 Real Madrid vs Valencia match will kick off at 08:45 PM IST on Sunday, February 14, at the Santiago Bernabeu.

What TV channel will show the La Liga 2020-21 Real Madrid vs Valencia match?

The La Liga 2020-21 Real Madrid vs Valencia match will not be shown on any TV channel in India.

How can I stream the La Liga 2020-21 Real Madrid vs Valencia fixture?

The La Liga 2020-21 Real Madrid vs Valencia match will be streamed on La Liga Facebook pages.