La Liga 2020-21 Real Madrid vs Villarreal LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Real Madrid will host Villarreal in their last round of La Liga fixture this weekend at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium. The match between Real Madrid and Villarreal is a must-win match for Zinedine Zidane’s men as they continue their pursuit to retain the La Liga title.Real Madrid are currently sitting at the second spot in the La Liga standings with 81 points, two behind league leaders Atletico Madrid.

For Real to defend their La Liga title, they would have to collect all three points against Villarreal on Saturday and hope Atletico drops points against Valladolid on the same day.

On the other hand, Villarreal are locked in a top-six race with Real Betis. Both Villarreal and Betis are tied at 58 points after 37 games and the last round fixture is a crucial encounter for these two sides.

La Liga 2020-21 Real Madrid vs Villarreal: Team News, Injury Update

Five Real Madrid stars — Raphael Varane, Sergio Ramos, Ferland Mendy, Lucas Vazquez and Dani Carvajal – would miss their all important match against Villarreal. While Varane, Ramos and Mendy would miss the match due to injuries, Real’s German midfielder Toni Kroos has been ruled out of the game after testing positive for COVID-19. Meanwhile, Vazquez and Carvajal were sidelined for the rest of the season last month after sustaining long-term injuries.

On the other hand, Unai Emery will have an almost full house at his service. Etienne Capoue and Mario Gaspar would also return to the Villarreal squad after completing their suspension. Samuel Chukwueze and Juan Foyth would not be part of the visitors’ squad as they struggle to be fit for the Europa League final.

Real Madrid vs Villarreal probable XI:

Real Madrid Predicted XI: Thibaut Courtois; Miguel Gutierrez, Nacho Fernandez, Eder Militao, Alvaro Odriozola; Casemiro, Federico Valverde, Luka Modric; Eden Hazard, Vinicius Jr, Karim Benzema

Villarreal Predicted XI: Sergio Asenjo; Alfonso Pedraza, Pau Torres, Raul Albiol, Ruben Pena; Etienne Capoue, Dani Parejo, Manuel Trigueros; Carlos Bacca, Gerard Moreno, Moi Gomez

What time is the La Liga 2020-21 Real Madrid vs Villarreal kick-off?

The match is scheduled to begin at 09:30 PM IST at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano, in Madrid.

What TV channel will show the La Liga 2020-21 Real Madrid vs Villarreal match?

There will be no broadcast of the Real Madrid vs Villarreal match on any TV channel in India.

How can I stream the La Liga 2020-21 Real Madrid vs Villarreal fixture?

The match between Real Madrid vs Villarreal can be live-streamed on the official La Liga Facebook page.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here