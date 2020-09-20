La Liga 2020-21 Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Defending champions Real Madrid will begin the 2020-21 La Liga campaign by visiting San Sebastian to face Real Sociedad. The La Liga 2020-21 Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid match will take place at Anoeta Stadium on September 21. The home side has already started their season, having faced Real Valladolid last weekend. The match ended in a tie and Sociedad have one point to their name.

While Los Blancos had won the title last season by clinching victory from Barcelona by five points, Real Sociedad had finished at sixth in La Liga. The 56 points earned from 16 wins, 8 draws and 14 defeats had earned Sociedad a ticket to the Europa League group stage. The La Liga 2020-21 Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid will kick-off at 12.30 am in the Indian Standard Time (IST).

La Liga 2020-21 Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid: Team News, Injury Update

Sociedad will see Asier Illarramendi, Luca Sangalli, Martin Merquelanz and Martin Zubimendi on the sidelines due to injury. Also, Willian Jose remains a doubt. Mikel Oyarzabal was given a chance against Valladolid in their first La Liga match, and there is a possibility that he is given an opportunity again.

On the other hand, Madrid have heavyweight players like Hazard, Lucas Vazquez, Isco and Marco Asensio out due to injury. Mariano Diaz is also most likely not playing owing to his recent surgery for tonsillitis. Eder Militao will be a doubt.

La Liga 2020-21 possible starting lineup of Real Sociedad against Real Madrid: Remiro, Gorosabel, Elustondo, Llorente, Monreal, Merino, Guevara, Lopez, Oyarzabal, Isak, D Silva

La Liga 2020-21 possible starting lineup of Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad: Courtois, Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Mendy, Kroos, Casemiro, Modric, Rodrygo, Benzema, Vinicius

Where to watch the La Liga 2020-21 Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid match live in India (TV channels)?

Real Madrid will be travelling to San Sebastian to face Real Sociedad in the La Liga 2020-21 at 12.30 am on September 21 (Monday). The Spanish League 2020-21 Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid match will be held at Anoeta Stadium in San Sebastian. However, it will not be telecast in India.

How and where to watch the online La Liga 2020-21 Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid match live streaming?

Live streaming for the Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid match will be available on Facebook for people in India.