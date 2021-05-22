La Liga 2020-21 Real Valladolid vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Real Valladolid would play host to La Liga table-toppers Atletico Madrid on Saturday at the Jose Zorrilla Stadium. The match between Atletico and Valladolid are a crucial match for both sides.While Diego Simeone’s side cannot afford to drop any point as they are involved in a two-way title race with Real Madrid, Valladolid would look to avoid relegation by collecting all three points.

Valladolid are sitting at the 19th spot and to avoid relegation,they would have to first beat Atletico and then hope that Huesca drop points in their last round fixture.

In the previous encounter, the host were humiliated 1-4 at the hands of Real Sociedad last weekend. On the other hand, Atletico Madrid made a remarkable comeback to beat Osasuna in their last match.

La Liga 2020-21 Real Valladolid vs Atletico Madrid: Team News, Injury Update

Roberto Jimenez and Ruben Alcaraz of Valladolid would miss their fixture against Atletico due to their suspension. Raul Garcia and Kenan Kodro are also out of the game with an injury.

Stefan Savic would not be part of Atletico Madrid’s squad due to his suspension after he was booked last week against Osasuna. French mid-fielder Thomas Lemar would miss the match against Valladolid due to an injury he picked against Barcelona.

Real Valladolid vs Atletico Madrid probable XI:

Real Valladolid Predicted XI: Jordi Masip; Lucas Olaza, Jawad El Yamiq, Bruno Gonzalez, Saidy Janko; Joaquin Fernandez, Roque Mesa, Oscar Plano, Fede San Emeterio; Shon Weissman, Jota

Atletico Madrid Predicted XI: Jan Oblak; Mario Hermoso, Jose Gimenez, Felipe; Kieran Tripper, Saul Niguez, Koke, Marcos Llorente, Yannick Carrasco; Angel Correa, Luis Suarez

What time is the La Liga 2020-21 Real Valladolid vs Atletico Madrid kick-off?

The match is scheduled to begin at 09:30 PM IST at the Jose Zorrilla Stadium.

What TV channel will show the La Liga 2020-21 Real Valladolid vs Atletico Madrid match?

There will be no broadcast of the Real Valladolid vs Atletico Madrid match on any TV channel in India.

How can I stream the La Liga 2020-21 Real Valladolid vs Atletico Madrid fixture?

The live stream will be available on the official La Liga Facebook page.

