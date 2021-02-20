La Liga 2020-21 Real Valladolid vs Real Madrid LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Real Madrid travel to Valladolid on Saturday, as they look to close the gap on Atletico Madrid at the top of La Liga. Madrid are sitting on the second spot with 49 points in their kitty.Real Valladolid, on the other hand, have had a terrible campaign and find themselves in a relegation scrap at the moment, sitting 18th in La Liga. Sergio Gonzalez' side have not managed to win in their last six matches across all competitions.

The La Liga 2020-21 Real Valladolid vs Real Madrid game is scheduled to kick off at 01:30 AM IST.

La Liga 2020-21 Real Valladolid vs Real Madrid: Team News, Injury Update

Valladolid will be without a number of players for this match. The side will be without Javi Sanchez, Jawad El Yamiq, Kiko, Marcos de Sousa, Oscar Plano, Pablo Hervias and Raul Carnero through injury. Lucas Olaza will not feature in this match as he will serve a suspension.

Real Madrid will have to deal with the absence of Sergio Ramos, Marcelo, Alvaro Odriozola, Eden Hazard, Rodrygo, Federico Valverde and Eder Militao as they will miss out owing to injury.

Real Valladolid possible starting line-up: Jordi Masip; Nacho Martinez, Joaquin Fernandez, Bruno Gonzalez, Luis Perez; Jota, Fede, Kike Perez, Fabian Orellana; Shon Weissman, Sergi Guardiola

Real Madrid possible starting line-up: Thibaut Courtois; Ferland Mendy, Nacho fernandez, Raphael Varane, Lucas Vazquez; Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric; Marco Asensio, Vinicius Junior, Karim Benzema

What time will the La Liga 2020-21 Real Valladolid vs Real Madrid kick-off?

The La Liga 2020-21 Real Valladolid vs Real Madrid match will kick off at 01:30 AM IST on Sunday, February 21, at the Estadio Nuevo José Zorrilla.

What TV channel will show the La Liga 2020-21 Real Valladolid vs Real Madrid match?

The La Liga 2020-21 Real Valladolid vs Real Madrid match will not be shown on any TV channel in India.

How can I stream the La Liga 2020-21 Real Valladolid vs Real Madrid fixture?

The La Liga 2020-21 Real Valladolid vs Real Madrid match will be streamed on La Liga Facebook pages.