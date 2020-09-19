La Liga 2020-21 Round 2 Villarreal vs Eibar Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

In their second La Liga fixtures for the 2020-21 campaign, Villarreal and Eibar will be going head to head against one another on Saturday, September 19. Both the teams will be aiming for a victory in the first match of this year’s La Liga tournament.

Villarreal opened their account this season with a 1-1 draw against Huesca last weekend. Eibar, too, concluded their first match against Celta Vigo on a 0-0 draw.

The La Liga 2020-21 Villarreal vs Eibar match will be played at the Estadio de la Ceramica. The Villarreal vs Eibar La Liga 2020-21 outing will begin at 7.30Pm IST on Saturday.

In the current La Liga points table, Villareal stands at the eighth position, with 1 point in their kitty, while the visitors stand 10th with 1 point so far.

La Liga 2020-21 Round 2 Villarreal vs Eibar: Team News

Villarreal will begin their second match of the La Liga tournament with a similar team that played against Huesca last weekend. However, the only change could come at the left-back as the team might give new signing Estupinan to make his debut.

As for Eibar, the team will have to manage without Diop who was ruled out after getting a red card against Celta last weekend. Kadzior might be including in the playing XI for today’s match. Jose Angel and Anaitz Arbilla will remain out of question after their injury.

La Liga 2020-21 Villarreal possible starting lineup vs Eibar: Asenjo; Gaspar, Albiol, Torres, Estupinan; Chukwueze, Coquelin, Parejo, Gomez; Moreno, Alcacer

La Liga 2020-21 Eibar possible starting lineup vs Villarreal: Dimitrovic; Correa, Alvarez, Oliveira, Bigas; Leon, Recio, Edu, Kadzior; Kike, Enrich

Where to watch La Liga 2020-21 Villarreal vs Eibar match live in India (TV channels)?

The La Liga 2020-21 Villarreal vs Eibar fixture will be played at the Estadio de la Ceramica. The match will take place on Saturday, September 19 at 7.30pm IST. The La Liga 2020-21 Villarreal vs Eibar outing will, however, not be aired in India.

How and where to watch La Liga 2020-21 Villarreal vs Eibar match live streaming?

In India, the La Liga 2020-21 Villarreal vs Eibar live stream will be available on the La Liga’s official page on Facebook app and Facebook.com website.