La Liga 2020-21 SD Huesca vs Barcelona LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

The 2020-21 edition of La Liga will be back as Barcelona take on a struggling SD Huesca outfit at the Estadio El Alcoraz on Sunday. Barcelona have not been at their best this season and now need a win against SD Huesca. The La Liga 2020-21 SD Huesca vs Barcelona will be played at the Estadio El Alcoraz.

SD Huesca are currently at the bottom of the La Liga table while Barcelona are in a shocking sixth place.

SD Huesca have struggled in the league and now, they will need to conjure a miracle in order to take all the three points away from this fixture.

The La Liga 2020-21 SD Huesca vs Barcelona will kick off at 1:30 am.

La Liga 2020-21 SD Huesca vs Barcelona: Team News, Injury Update

For SD Huesca, Sandro Ramirez and Pablo Maffeo are currently injured and will not feature in this match against Barcelona.

For Barcelona, Philippe Coutinho, Gerard Pique, Sergi Roberto, and Ansu Fati are still recovering from long-term injuries at the moment.

SD Huesca vs Barcelona Probable starting line-up

SD Huesca Probable starting line-up: Alvaro Fernandez; Javi Galan, Dimitris Siovas, Jorge Pulido, Pedro Lopez; Pedro Mosquera, Mikel Rico; Borja Garcia, Javier Ontiveros, David Ferreiro; Shinji Okazaki

Barcelona Probable starting line-up: Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Jordi Alba, Clement Lenglet, Ronald Araujo, Sergino Dest; Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Pedri; Ousmane Dembele, Lionel Messi, Martin Braithwaite

