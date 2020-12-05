La Liga 2020-21 Sevilla vs Real Madrid LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

La Liga action is back and Real Madrid is all set to lock horns against Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan in a crucial fixture on Saturday. Sevilla were taken to the cleaners by Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League during the week as they were taken apart 4-0 defeat against the Premier League side. Although, they managed to sneak home 1-0 against Huesca in their previous La Liga game, their work will be cut out ahead of this game.

Real Madrid, too, are not without their own problems. They have been defeated twice on the bounce in the past week and will be keen to get back on winning ways.

La Liga 2020-21 Sevilla vs Real Madrid: Team News, Injury Update

Carlos Fernandez and Yassine Bounou have both tested negative for the coronavirus and might feature in this game. However, goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik is doubtful for this game and this could pose a headache for them.

Eden Hazard's injury-prone season continues and he will not feature for Real Madrid this weekend. Federico Valverde and Dani Carvajal are also injured and hence, they too have been sidelined.

Sevilla vs Real Madrid Predicted XI

Sevilla Predicted XI: Yassine Bounou; Karim Rekik, Jules Kounde, Diego Carlos, Jesus Navas; Ivan Rakitic, Fernando, Joan Jordan; Lucas Ocampos, Luuk de Jong, Oliver Torres

Real Madrid Predicted XI: Thibaut Courtois; Ferland Mendy, Raphael Varane, Nacho, Lucas Vazquez; Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric; Martin Odegaard; Marco Asensio, Karim Benzema

When is the La Liga 2020-21 match between Sevilla vs Real Madrid?

The La Liga 2020-21 match between Sevilla vs Real Madrid will take place on December 5, 2020.

What are the timings of La Liga 2020-21 match between Sevilla vs Real Madrid?

The La Liga 2020-21 match between Sevilla vs Real Madrid will start at 20:45 IST.

Where is the La Liga 2020-21 match between Sevilla vs Real Madrid being played?

The La Liga 2020-21 match between Sevilla vs Real Madrid will be played at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Which TV channel will broadcast the La Liga 2020-21 match between Sevilla vs Real Madrid?

La Liga 2020-21 match between Sevilla vs Real Madrid will not be shown on any TV channel in India.

Where can you live stream the La Liga 2020-21 match between Sevilla vs Real Madrid?

The La Liga 2020-21 match between Sevilla vs Real Madrid live stream will be available on Facebook on the official La Liga page in India.