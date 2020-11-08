La Liga 2020- 21 Valencia vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, Prediction, Team News 

Valencia vs Real Madrid: Monday's La Liga fixture will see a game of odds as Real Madrid travel to the Mestalla to register a win over a struggling Valencia. The Valencia vs Real Madrid outing will be played at the Mestalla on Monday, November 9.

While Zinedine Zidane’s men have registered back to back wins scaling to the second spot of the points table; Valencia are going through a rough patch, having failed to secure winning points in the last four matches. Real Madrid are currently just one point behind surprise table toppers Real Sociedad, while Valencia are at the 13th spot.

La Liga 2020-21 Valencia vs Real Madrid: Team news, Injury Update

The home team meet the defending champions at a wrong juncture. Having netted back to back losses, their confidence will be low. Thierry Correira, who was in the playing squad against Getafe, will be suspended ahead of Monday’s game. Also, Mouctar Diakhaby remains out.

Zidane will have to travel without the services of a minimum four players. Nacho Fernandez, Alvaro Odriozola and Daniel Carvajal are ruled out, while Eder Militao is also absent.

When will the La Liga 2020-21 Valencia vs Real Madrid match be played?

The La Liga 2020-21 Valencia vs Real Madrid match will be played on November 9.

Where will the La Liga 2020-21 Valencia vs Real Madrid match be played?

The La Liga 2020-21 Valencia vs Real Madrid match will be played at the Mestalla.

What time will the La Liga 2020-21 Valencia vs Real Madrid match begin?

The La Liga 2020-21 Valencia vs Real Madrid match will begin at 1.30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the La Liga 2020-21 Valencia vs Real Madrid match?

La Liga 2020-21 Valencia vs Real Madrid will not be aired on TV in India.

How do I watch live streaming of the La Liga 2020-21 Valencia vs Real Madrid match?

Valencia vs Real Madrid live stream will be available on Facebook. La Liga 2020-21's official Facebook page will stream the game at 1.30 am on Monday, November 9.

La Liga 2020-21 Valencia Probable opening side: Cillessen, Wass, Gabriel, Guillamon, Gaya, Musah, Soler, Racic, Cheryshev, Gomez, Guedes

La Liga 2020-21 Real Madrid Probable opening side: Courtois, Vazquez, Varane, Ramos, Mendy, Kroos, Casemiro, Valverde, Hazard, Benzema, Asensio