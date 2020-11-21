La Liga 2020-21 Villarreal vs Real Madrid LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

As club football fixtures resume this weekend after the conclusion of the final international break, reigning champions Real Madrid will travel to Estadio de la Ceramica on Saturday, November 21, to take on hosts Villareal in round 10 of the 2020-21 La Liga season. The match will commence at 8:45pm IST.

Unia Emery’s men had a great start this season, having lost just one game so far. Villareal are currently second in the La Liga standings, just two points shy (18) of leaders Real Sociedad with 20. Since their only loss in the home league two months ago, the Yellow Submarine have gone nine without defeat. Their most recent win was against Getafe (3-1).

Meanwhile, defending champions Real Madrid had a shaky start as they were beaten thrice in the initial months of the season. Los Blancos have managed to win just six out of the 11 games played so far. Following their 4-1 humiliating loss to Valencia, they have slipped to the fourth spot in the La Liga points table.

Real Madrid have won four of their last 10 games against Villareal, with the hosts managing just two wins and four draws so far.

La Liga 2020-21 Villarreal vs Real Madrid: Team News, Injury Update

Alberto Moreno, Juame Costa will not be playing against Real Madrid due to injuries. However, Juan Foyth remains doubtful about his presence.

For Real Madrid, Fede Valverde will not be seen in action owing to injury. The participation of Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane remains doubtful, whereas Eder Militao and Eden Hazard tested positive for Covid-19 .

Villareal possible starting line-up: Sergio Asenjo (GK); Mario Gaspar, Raul Albiol, Pau Torres, Alfonso Pedraza; Dani Parejo, Manu Trigueros, Vicente Iborra; Gerard Moreno, Paco Alcacer, Moi Gomez

Real Madrid possible starting line-up: Thibaut Courtois (GK); Dani Carvajal, Raphael Varane, Casemiro, Ferland Mendy; Toni Kroos, Martin Odegaard, Luka Modric; Marco Asensio, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Jr.

What time will the La Liga 2020-21 Villarreal vs Real Madrid kick-off?

The La Liga 2020-21 game between Villarreal vs Real Madrid will kick off at 8:45pm IST on Saturday, November 21, at the Estadio de la Ceramica.

What TV channel will show the La Liga 2020-21 Villarreal vs Real Madrid match?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast of the La Liga 2020-21 Villarreal vs Real Madrid match in India.

How can I stream the La Liga 2020-21 Villarreal vs Real Madrid fixture?

Fans can catch the action live on La Liga’s official Facebook page and they can keep track of live scores from the Twitter handles of both teams.