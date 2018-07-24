GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

LaLiga: Barcelona Host Real Madrid For First El Clasico in October

Defending Spanish champions Barcelona will host Real Madrid on October 28 in the first Clasico of the 2018/19 season, the Spanish football federation said Tuesday.

AFP

Updated:July 24, 2018, 7:57 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
LaLiga: Barcelona Host Real Madrid For First El Clasico in October
(IMAGE: AFP)
Las Rozas De Madrid: Defending Spanish champions Barcelona will host Real Madrid on October 28 in the first Clasico of the 2018/19 season, the Spanish football federation said Tuesday.

Real Madrid, who finished third in the league, 17 points behind champions Barcelona, will host the second meeting of the two Spanish giants on March 3, the federation added as it unveiled the season calendar.

The season opens on the weekend of August 18-19, and ends on May 18-19.
The Spanish capital's derbies will be at Real's Santiago Bernabeu on September 30 and at Atletico Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano on February 10.

The Copa del Rey final will be held on May 25 at a yet-to-be determined stadium, the federation said.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Akhil Nair
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Jharkhand’s Forgotten Villagers: Killed by Hunger Part II

Jharkhand’s Forgotten Villagers: Killed by Hunger Part II

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...