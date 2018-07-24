English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
LaLiga: Barcelona Host Real Madrid For First El Clasico in October
Defending Spanish champions Barcelona will host Real Madrid on October 28 in the first Clasico of the 2018/19 season, the Spanish football federation said Tuesday.
(IMAGE: AFP)
Las Rozas De Madrid: Defending Spanish champions Barcelona will host Real Madrid on October 28 in the first Clasico of the 2018/19 season, the Spanish football federation said Tuesday.
Real Madrid, who finished third in the league, 17 points behind champions Barcelona, will host the second meeting of the two Spanish giants on March 3, the federation added as it unveiled the season calendar.
The season opens on the weekend of August 18-19, and ends on May 18-19.
The Spanish capital's derbies will be at Real's Santiago Bernabeu on September 30 and at Atletico Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano on February 10.
The Copa del Rey final will be held on May 25 at a yet-to-be determined stadium, the federation said.
Also Watch
Real Madrid, who finished third in the league, 17 points behind champions Barcelona, will host the second meeting of the two Spanish giants on March 3, the federation added as it unveiled the season calendar.
The season opens on the weekend of August 18-19, and ends on May 18-19.
The Spanish capital's derbies will be at Real's Santiago Bernabeu on September 30 and at Atletico Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano on February 10.
The Copa del Rey final will be held on May 25 at a yet-to-be determined stadium, the federation said.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Akhil Nair
-
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
-
Thursday 12 July , 2018
Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
Friday 20 July , 2018 Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
Thursday 19 July , 2018 EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
Thursday 12 July , 2018 Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
Friday 13 July , 2018 Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- India in England – Five Batting Performances that Linger in Memory
- Ranveer Singh Showers Kisses on Deepika Padukone As She Dresses Up for a Campaign; See Pic
- DJ Khaled's Son Asahd Wears a $100000 Watch and Might Steal your Heart Too
- Move Over Stripes and Florals, Here are a Few Must-Have Prints for This Season
- Sony Makes a 48-megapixel Sensor, Smartphone Camera Wars to Start Again?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...