La Liga Celta Vigo vs Barcelona Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, Prediction, Team News

Barcelona will be eyeing their second victory of the season on Friday, October 2 against Celta Vigo. The Celta Vigo vs Barcelona outing will commence from 1 AM at the Estadio Municipal de Balaidos.

This interesting match will unfortunately not be witnessed by football enthusiasts as the stadiums are not open for the audience as yet. This has been done in order to curb the spread of novel coronavirus and also to ensure the safety of both players and people at large.

Celta Vigo is currently placed at number eight with five points off three matches. The team has only won one match while the other two matches have been a draw. The latest outing that the team played against Valladolid was a draw after both the teams scored one goal each.

Barcelona on the other hand is at number 10 position. The team have only played one match till now and has been on the winning side. Barcelona defeated Vilarreal by 4-0.

La Liga Celta Vigo vs Barcelona: Team news

Barcelona will be without Marc-Andre ter Stegen. Defender Samuel Umtiti continues to be sidelined. Junior Firpo is may also not be seen on field due to his hamstring issue.

La Liga Celta Vigo playing 11 against Barcelona: Villar; Aidoo, Murillo, Araujo; Vazquez, Tapia, Yokuslu, Olaza; Mendez; Mina, Aspas

La Liga Barcelona playing 11 against Celta Vigo: Neto; Roberto, Pique, Lenglet, Alba; Busquets, De Jong; Griezmann, Coutinho, Fati; Messi

Where to watch La Liga Celta Vigo vs Barcelona match live in India (TV channels)?

Celta Vigo will face Barcelona on October 2 at 1:00 AM. La Liga Celta Vigo vs Barcelona will not be aired on TV in India.

How and where to watch the online La Liga Celta Vigo vs Barcelona match live streaming?

La Liga Celta Vigo vs Barcelona live stream will be available on Facebook. LaLiga's official Facebook page will stream the game at 1 AM on Friday, October 2.