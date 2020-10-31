La Liga Osasuna vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, Prediction, Team News

Osasuna and Atletico Madrid are placed one after the other on the La Liga points table. The host team at number seven have 10 points and the guest team at sixth spot have 11 points. It is safe to say that both teams have been pretty average till now. The La Liga 2020-21 Osasuna vs Atletico Madrid tie will commence from 11 pm IST on Saturday, October 31, at the El Sadar stadium.

Both the sides met the same fate in their latest outing in the La Liga. Osasuna won the match against Athletic Club by 1-0 and Atletico Madrid managed to register a win against Real Betis by 2-0.

La Liga 2020-21 Osasuna vs Atletico Madrid: Team news, Injury update

Osasuna will again be without a couple of players, including Jonathan Calleri, Lucas Torro, Chimy Avila and Darko Brasanac. Presence of Aridane Hernandez and Ante Budimir is also doubtful. Atletico will be without Diego Costa and Sime Vrsaljko due to injuries. Saul Niguez remains doubtful because of his fitness.

La Liga 2020-21 Osasuna Playing XI against Atletico Madrid: Herrera; Roncaglia, U Garcia, D Garcia, Cruz; Vidal, Oier, Perez, Jony; Gallego, R Garcia

La Liga 2020-21 Atletico Madrid Playing XI against Osasuna: Oblak; Trippier, Savic, Gimenez, Lodi; Correa, Llorente, Torreira, Koke; Felix, Suarez

Where to watch La Liga Osasuna vs Atletico Madrid match live in India (TV channels)?

Osasuna will face Atletico Madrid on October 31 at 11:00 PM. La Liga Osasuna vs Atletico Madrid will not be aired on TV in India.

How and where to watch the online La Liga Osasuna vs Atletico Madrid match live streaming?

Osasuna vs Atletico Madrid live stream will be available on Facebook. LaLiga's official Facebook page will stream the game at 11:00 PM on Saturday October 31.