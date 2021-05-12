La Liga President Javier Tebas Claims FIFA Boss Gianni Infantino is Behind European Super League

La Liga president Javier Tebas has accused FIFA president Gianni Infantino for being behind the failed European Super League project. Twelve of Europe’s top football clubs - Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Juventus, Inter Milan, AC Milan, Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur - announced the breakaway ESL. However, none of them saw coming the massive negative reaction from the fans of the clubs and after intense pressure from the fans, UEFA and the respective leagues and associations, the project fell apart.

All the six Premier League clubs, Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan and AC Milan apologised to their fans and pulled out of the project and promised to never be a part of something like this again. However, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus have refused to put the ESL behind and are looking at further action from UEFA. Italian Football Association even said that Juventus will be kicked out of Serie A if they don’t official withdraw from the project.

Despite two of La Liga’s clubs still defiant, Tebar said it was not in the hands of the league to punish the clubs. “That was said by the president of the Italian FA but not by the Italian league," Tebas said on Tuesday. “The federations belong to UEFA, not the leagues. Almost all the clubs have recognised they have made a mistake. The worst sanction has been the reaction of their fans. They have recognised their mistake, and that is what we have to consider. This project has failed but is not dead. Without English clubs, they will not be able to carry it through."

Tebar claims that he has access to secret ESL documents where Infantino is referred to as “W01".

“It’s he who is behind the Super League and I already told him in person," he said. “I’ve said it before and I will say it again, behind all of this is FIFA president Gianni Infantino. He’s pushing, saying things …"

Infantino, who was UEFA’s head from 1009 to 2016, however, had announced his and FIFA’s disagreement with the ESL soon after the project was announced.

Tebas cleared that he had no animosity towards Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, who was the president of the European Super League has been its most vocal advocate. Even after the project collapsed, Perez has said it again and again that the ESL is important for the survival of the sport.

“It’s nothing personal, we have different opinions on the idea of football," Tebas said about Perez. “I’ve heard the Real Madrid president say that football will be ruined in three years, and that is simply not true. It’s nothing personal against Florentino, it’s just that what he presents is another type of football industry that puts in danger the current one, and I cannot allow for that to happen."

