LAC vs DAL Team Prediction NBA, Los Angeles Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks - Playing V, Basketball

Los Angeles Clippers (LAC) will be up against Dallas Mavericks (DAL) in their upcoming scheduled fixture in the NBA on Tuesday August 18. The NBA Los Angeles Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks will commence from 6:30 AM.

LAC are currently placed at 2nd spot while DAL are at number 7. The hosts till now have won 49 fixtures while the other team have won 43 matches.

In their last outing, Clippers beat Thunder by 107-103 on August 15 while Mavericks were on the losing side of their fixture against the Suns on August 14. The team lost by 102-128.

NBA Los Angeles Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks: LAC vs DAL Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News

NBA LAC vs DAL Los Angeles Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks Dream11 Point Guard: Doncic

NBA LAC vs DAL Los Angeles Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks Dream11 Shooting Guard: Leonard

NBA LAC vs DAL Los Angeles Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks Dream11 Small Forward: Zubac

NBA LAC vs DAL Los Angeles Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks Dream11 Power Forward: Curry

NBA LAC vs DAL Los Angeles Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks Dream11 Centre: Jackson, Zubac

NBA LAC vs DAL, Los Angeles Clippers possible starting lineup vs Dallas Mavericks: Jackson, George, Leonard, Morris, Zubac

NBA LAC vs DAL, Los Angeles Clippers possible starting lineup vs Dallas Mavericks: Curry, Hardaway Jr, Doncic, Finney-Smith, Porzingis