Lack of Diversity on Board Leads to CWG President Resigning from Leading Organising Committee for 2022 Event

Commonwealth Games Federation president Louise Martin has resigned from leading the organising committee for the 2022 event in the central English city of Birmingham following concerns about the lack of diversity on the board.

The Scot will be replaced by Sandra Osborne, a lawyer who is president of the Barbados Olympic Committee. The resignation followed "discussions over recent months" and Osborne brings "a wealth of skills, experience and new perspectives to this important role," the CGF said.

"The CGF is proud that our organization reflects the diversity of the Commonwealth Sport Movement and that we have a person of Sandra's caliber to actively contribute on the Birmingham 2022 board," the federation statement said.

"The CGF supports the renewed commitment of the Birmingham 2022 organizing committee to ensure that its governance and management fully reflects the diversity of the city and region."

The CGF said Martin would continue to play an "active role in the supporting preparations" for the 2022 Commonwealth Games.