English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Lack of New Faces Suggests Same Again From Manchester United
After five seasons without a Premier League title, the pressure is on Manchester United and Jose Mourinho to put up a real fight for the big prize but major questions remain over his team.
Jose Mourinho. (Getty Images)
Loading...
Manchester: After five seasons without a Premier League title, the pressure is on Manchester United and Jose Mourinho to put up a real fight for the big prize but major questions remain over his team.
United finished second last term, their best placing since the 2013 title win in Alex Ferguson's last season in charge, but the Red Devils were a massive 19 points behind champions Manchester City and never truly in contention.
The expectation was that United would spend big in the close-season window to strengthen key areas but only Brazilian midfielder Fred from Shakhtar Donetsk and 19-year-old Portuguese full back Diogo Dalot have been added to the squad.
Barring significant late moves, Mourinho will have to rely on a similar squad to the one that was unable to keep up with neighbours City last season.
The Portuguese coach will thus be hoping his previous signings start to truly live up to expectations.
France midfielder Paul Pogba enjoyed a successful World Cup playing as a mostly defensive central midfielder in Didier Deschamps' team who became world champions in Russia.
But Pogba has struggled to find a consistent role at United and it will be interesting to see if Mourinho takes a leaf out of Deschamps' book and asks less of him in terms of attacking support for his team's front line.
Chilean Alexis Sanchez, a January signing from Arsenal, never really settled during the second half of the season but after a summer's rest due to his country's absence from the World Cup, he should be refreshed and better integrated.
Striker Romelu Lukaku showed his all-round quality in Belgium's run to third place at the finals and proved he can offer more than being just a battering ram target.
If Pogba, Sanchez and Lukaku click together, United have the potential to be an exciting team going forward with Fred offering help to Nemanja Matic in the centre of midfield.
United's defence was solid last season, second only to City in conceding just 28 goals, but the hope was that they could add a ball-playing central defender to help develop a more fluent style from the back.
The club's pre-season tour of the United States has hardly increased confidence in Mourinho's project.
The former Chelsea and Real Madrid boss has been in a downbeat mood - suggesting frustration at the lack of incoming players and a less than satisfied attitude towards his squad.
With several key players returning to training late after their efforts in Russia, Mourinho has not been able to test-drive his first-choice team.
Perhaps the final days of the transfer window will bring the kind of reinforcements that will satisfy him but as it stands it is hard to escape the feeling United will again be in the top four without the quality to go all the way.
Also Watch
United finished second last term, their best placing since the 2013 title win in Alex Ferguson's last season in charge, but the Red Devils were a massive 19 points behind champions Manchester City and never truly in contention.
The expectation was that United would spend big in the close-season window to strengthen key areas but only Brazilian midfielder Fred from Shakhtar Donetsk and 19-year-old Portuguese full back Diogo Dalot have been added to the squad.
Barring significant late moves, Mourinho will have to rely on a similar squad to the one that was unable to keep up with neighbours City last season.
The Portuguese coach will thus be hoping his previous signings start to truly live up to expectations.
France midfielder Paul Pogba enjoyed a successful World Cup playing as a mostly defensive central midfielder in Didier Deschamps' team who became world champions in Russia.
But Pogba has struggled to find a consistent role at United and it will be interesting to see if Mourinho takes a leaf out of Deschamps' book and asks less of him in terms of attacking support for his team's front line.
Chilean Alexis Sanchez, a January signing from Arsenal, never really settled during the second half of the season but after a summer's rest due to his country's absence from the World Cup, he should be refreshed and better integrated.
Striker Romelu Lukaku showed his all-round quality in Belgium's run to third place at the finals and proved he can offer more than being just a battering ram target.
If Pogba, Sanchez and Lukaku click together, United have the potential to be an exciting team going forward with Fred offering help to Nemanja Matic in the centre of midfield.
United's defence was solid last season, second only to City in conceding just 28 goals, but the hope was that they could add a ball-playing central defender to help develop a more fluent style from the back.
The club's pre-season tour of the United States has hardly increased confidence in Mourinho's project.
The former Chelsea and Real Madrid boss has been in a downbeat mood - suggesting frustration at the lack of incoming players and a less than satisfied attitude towards his squad.
With several key players returning to training late after their efforts in Russia, Mourinho has not been able to test-drive his first-choice team.
Perhaps the final days of the transfer window will bring the kind of reinforcements that will satisfy him but as it stands it is hard to escape the feeling United will again be in the top four without the quality to go all the way.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Baidurjo Bhose
-
WATCH | Memon: Joe Root's Dismissal Brought India Back in the Game
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
WATCH | Shami Excited to Get Back in Rhythm, Jennings Wants Bowlers to Come Back Strongly
-
Wednesday 01 August , 2018
WATCH | Batting Line-up a Headache for India, Ayaz Memon Tells Gaurav Kalra
-
Wednesday 01 August , 2018
WATCH | Virat Kohli Believes Long Test Series Augurs Well for India
-
Tuesday 31 July , 2018
WATCH | Late Bloomer Dinesh Karthik Looks to Shine in Wriddhiman Saha's Absence
WATCH | Memon: Joe Root's Dismissal Brought India Back in the Game
Thursday 02 August , 2018 WATCH | Shami Excited to Get Back in Rhythm, Jennings Wants Bowlers to Come Back Strongly
Wednesday 01 August , 2018 WATCH | Batting Line-up a Headache for India, Ayaz Memon Tells Gaurav Kalra
Wednesday 01 August , 2018 WATCH | Virat Kohli Believes Long Test Series Augurs Well for India
Tuesday 31 July , 2018 WATCH | Late Bloomer Dinesh Karthik Looks to Shine in Wriddhiman Saha's Absence
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Sumeet Vyas Confirms Engagement to Actress Ekta Kaul; Wedding Date And Other Details Here
- Honda Launches Special Editions of WR-V, City and BR-V for Upcoming Festive Season in India
- Parents Don't Approve: Why Millennials are Quitting Their Jobs in Less Than 2 Years
- When an Orphan & Black Slave Got Together to Create Masterpiece Called 'Jack Daniels'
- Final Season of Chef Anthony Bourdain's Show to Air Later This Year
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...