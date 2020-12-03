LAK vs TOT Dream11 Team Prediction Europa League 2020-21, LASK Vs Tottenham Hotspur Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Both LASK and Tottenham Hotspur are placed one after the other on the Group J point table of the Europa League 2020-21. Tottenham Hotspur have been pretty much in form with three out of four wins to its credit and the number two spot on the table. LASK, on the other hand, have been quite average in the ongoing league. The team have registered their win in only two matches of the total four that they have played. They are currently on the second last spot of the table.

The outing between LASK Vs Tottenham Hotspur is scheduled for Thursday, December 3. The kick off will commence from 11:25 PM IST at the Linzer Stadion. Tottenham Hotspur have nine points to their credit. The team in their latest outing in the Europa League 2020-21 managed to defeat Ludogorets by 4-0. LASK, on the other hand, were beaten by Antwerp by 2-0 in their latest Europa League 2020-21 fixture. As of now, LASK only have six points.

LAK vs TOT Europa League 2020-21, LASK Vs Tottenham Hotspur: Broadcast and Live Streaming

Sony will broadcast the Europa League 2020-21 matches LIVE in India this season. Europa League 2020-21 LASK Vs Tottenham Hotspur match can be streamed on Sony LIV app in India.

LAK vs TOT Europa League 2020-21 Dream11 team for LASK Vs Tottenham Hotspur

Europa League 2020-21 LAK vs TOT Dream 11 Prediction, LASK Vs Tottenham Hotspur Captain: Harry Kane

Europa League 2020-21 LAK vs TOT Dream 11 Prediction, LASK Vs Tottenham Hotspur Vice-Captain: Son Heung-Min

Europa League 2020-21 LAK vs TOT Dream 11 Prediction, LASK Vs Tottenham Hotspur Goalkeeper: Alexander Schlager

Europa League 2020-21 LAK vs TOT Dream 11 Prediction, LASK Vs Tottenham Hotspur Defenders: Gernot Trauner, Philipp Wiesinger, Ben Davies, Davinson Sánchez

Europa League 2020-21 LAK vs TOT Dream 11 Prediction, LASK Vs Tottenham Hotspur Midfielders: Peter Michorl, Dele Alli, Lucas Moura

Europa League 2020-21 LAK vs TOT Dream 11 Prediction, LASK Vs Tottenham Hotspur Strikers: Andreas Gruber, Son Heung-Min, Harry Kane

Europa League 2020-21 LAK vs TOT, LASK probable line-up vs Tottenham Hotspur: Alexander Schlager, Gernot Trauner, Andrés Andrade, Philipp Wiesinger, James Holland, Reinhold Ranftl, Peter Michorl , René Renner , Andreas Gruber , Thomas Goiginger , Johannes Eggestein

Europa League 2020-21 LAK vs TOT, Tottenham Hotspur probable line-up vs LASK: Hugo Lloris, Eric Dier, Ben Davies, SDavinson Sánchez, Lucas Moura, Dele Alli, Pierre-Emile Højbjerg, Moussa Sissoko, Harry Kane, Steven Bergwijn, Son Heung-Min