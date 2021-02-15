News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Cricket#NarendraModi#Bitcoin
News18» News»Sports»Lakers F Anthony Davis Limps Off Floor With Right Leg Injury
1-MIN READ

Lakers F Anthony Davis Limps Off Floor With Right Leg Injury

Lakers F Anthony Davis Limps Off Floor With Right Leg Injury

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis gingerly made his way to the locker room after appearing to reaggravate a sore right Achilles late in the first half against Denver on Sunday night.

DENVER: Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis gingerly made his way to the locker room after appearing to re-aggravate a sore right Achilles late in the first half against Denver on Sunday night.

Davis was fouled by Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic as he drove to the basket. Davis hobbled to the free-throw line, made both shots and then was subbed out with 2:39 remaining. He immediately headed toward the locker room.

Entering the game, Davis was questionable with what was described as right Achilles tendinosis. Davis missed two contests due to the ailment before returning in a win over Memphis on Friday.

Davis had 15 points and four rebounds in the first half against Denver.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

    Photogallery

    Loading...