Lakshya Sen Clinches Gold at Badminton Asia Junior Championships

India's Lakshya Sen won the gold medal in the men's singles category of the Badminton Asia Junior Championships here on Sunday.The Indian sixth seed registered an easy 21-19, 21-18 victory in 46 minutes over Thai top seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the Under-19 final.With the win, Lakshya became only the third Indian after Gautam Thakkar (1965) and P.V. Sindhu (2012) to pocket a gold medal at the Asia Junior Championships.BAI tweeted about the same and wrote, "India's new Golden Boy! @lakshya_sen enter record books,ending a wait of 53 years to win a gold in the men’s singles event at the Asian Junior Championship with a flawless performance; beats World No1 K.Vitidsarn 21-19,21-18 to secure his biggest ever career medal #IndiaontheRise."(More to follow)