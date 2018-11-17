English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Lakshya Sen Cruises Into Semifinals of World Junior Championship
Young Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen defeated Aidil Sholeh Ali Sadikin of Malaysia 21-8 21-18 to storm into the semifinals of the men's singles event of the BWF World Junior Championship in Markham.
Lakshya Sen.
Loading...
Markham: Young Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen defeated Aidil Sholeh Ali Sadikin of Malaysia 21-8 21-18 to storm into the semifinals of the men's singles event of the BWF World Junior Championship in Markham.
The world No 3 Lakshya opened strongly against his Malaysian rival and completed the quarterfinal tie in just 31 minutes. He surged ahead with a solid lead in the first game where his opponent was a mute spectator.
But in the second game, the Malaysian did well to keep abreast of Lakshya and was separated only by a few points. The Indian used his court craft and hitting to led throughout.
In the semifinals, Lakshya will take on the top-seeded Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand, who disposed of Indonesian Alberto Alvin Yulianto 21-14 21-17.
"He is a very good player and I am aware of it. I will have to be on my feet to beat him. I am up for the challenge," Lakshya said.
However, the Indian pair of Vishnu Vardhan Panjala and Srikrishna Sai Podile could not progress any further as the duo went down to Koreans Tae Yang Shin and Chan Wang in the quarterfinals.
The 10th-seeded Koreans won 21-11 21-8 in the men's doubles quarterfinals.
The Indian doubles pair was no match to the Koreans which worked in tandem and complimented each other with better display, especially at the net.
The world No 3 Lakshya opened strongly against his Malaysian rival and completed the quarterfinal tie in just 31 minutes. He surged ahead with a solid lead in the first game where his opponent was a mute spectator.
But in the second game, the Malaysian did well to keep abreast of Lakshya and was separated only by a few points. The Indian used his court craft and hitting to led throughout.
In the semifinals, Lakshya will take on the top-seeded Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand, who disposed of Indonesian Alberto Alvin Yulianto 21-14 21-17.
"He is a very good player and I am aware of it. I will have to be on my feet to beat him. I am up for the challenge," Lakshya said.
However, the Indian pair of Vishnu Vardhan Panjala and Srikrishna Sai Podile could not progress any further as the duo went down to Koreans Tae Yang Shin and Chan Wang in the quarterfinals.
The 10th-seeded Koreans won 21-11 21-8 in the men's doubles quarterfinals.
The Indian doubles pair was no match to the Koreans which worked in tandem and complimented each other with better display, especially at the net.
| Edited by: Suyash Upadhyaya
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
EXCLUSIVE | India Deserved Series Win but Windies Competed Well in Final T20I: Brian Lara
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
WATCH | Important Shikhar Dhawan Got in Form Before Australia Tour, Says Rohit Sharma
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
WATCH | Team Used Resources to the Best of Ability: Brathwaite
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
WATCH: India Not Too Reliant on Bumrah and Kuldeep, Says Ashish Nehra
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
EXCLUSIVE | India Deserved Series Win but Windies Competed Well in Final T20I: Brian Lara
Monday 12 November , 2018 WATCH | Important Shikhar Dhawan Got in Form Before Australia Tour, Says Rohit Sharma
Monday 12 November , 2018 WATCH | Team Used Resources to the Best of Ability: Brathwaite
Monday 12 November , 2018 WATCH: India Not Too Reliant on Bumrah and Kuldeep, Says Ashish Nehra
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's Latest Pic from Chooda Ceremony is All Things Love; See Here
- Bohemian Rhapsody Movie Review: Rami Malek Effectively Captures Freddie Mercury's Pain
- Volkswagen Directed to Pay Rs 100 Crore to CPCB Over Diesel Emissions Scandal
- Upcoming Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2018 Spied Completely Undisguised, Interiors Spied Too
- Midnight Snack: This City Has the Most Bed Bugs in the US, Sleep Tight
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...