Lakshya Sen Eyes All England Championship Glory After German Open Runner-up Finish

When Lakshya Sen took a medical break at 18-20 in the first game of the German Open final, he had blisters in his left leg prohibiting his movements, especially to the right. He was slow and tentative right through. That spark and that zeal was missing but he did try to make game of it. He made sure that Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn did not have it easy. “His right shoulder also looked stiff as he was not smashing hard," said his coach Vimal Kumar, who has nurtured Lakshya from his childhood, and mentored and taught him the rudiments and the finer points of the sport.

“He had a cut in the left leg and of course, blisters. His leg was heavily taped, but clearly he was in pain whenever he put pressure on the left leg. But I tell you, he has great fighting spirit. Despite the pain he kept on playing. I am happy with his efforts," added Kumar.

Sen, otherwise, had a really memorable German Open. He decimated the challenge of 4th seed Anthony Ginting of Indonesia - the current top-ranked player in his country, which is known for its legendary players like Rudy Hartono, Liem Swie King and Taufiq Hidayat.

Ginting was outplayed and outclassed in every department by the ruthless and rampaging Indian. With his languid and easy movement on the court, Sen was never wrong-footed by Ginting. He demolished the Indonesian 21-7, 21-9 and then went on to bulldoze past HS Prannoy to set up a meet with the current world No.1 and Olympic champion, Viktor Axelsen.

“Viktor was the only top player Lakshya had not beaten. They had played 4 times and Lakshya could not win a single game. We had trained hard this time and worked a lot on his defence and fitness," said Kumar.

The one basic problem in playing Axelsen was how to reach the fast drop shot or the half-smashes, which he hits by snapping the wrist. Also, he masterfully controls the net from where he gets his openings.

But Sen and Kumar had factored this and the Almora lad was primed to play the match of his life. He played with great speed and dove all over to retrieve brilliantly. He was calm, cool and collected, probing the Dane with steep fast drops and hitting hard only when it was justified.

Sen was patience personified.

He raced through the first game 21-13. In the second game as well, the Indian started brilliantly, hitting some nice low tosses and good deception at net, catching the tall shuttler on net cross courts. An alarmed Axelsen changed the strategy deep into the game. Instead of trying to hit close to side line, he started to go more for smashes on the body, and for fast drive shots.

Sen was under pressure and eventually lost the advantage allowing the Dane to get back into the game. He had a lead of 8-3 in the second game but a couple of wrong judgment calls and hitting a sitter into the net, allowed Axelsen to take an 11-8 lead at the break. Sen seemed to have lost the plot. He had lost eight points in row, which proved fatal and the tall Dane galloped to close the game 21-12.

In the decider, there were some long rallies which kept the spectators at the edge of their seats. Sen’s superb defence stunned Axelsen. At 4-5 there was a running tap shot at the net. Sen was innovating all the time. A remarkable rally at this stage saw the Indian ace covering the court as if on roller skates, picking up full blooded smashes, which frustrated the Dane. The experienced Axelsen, however, lead 11-8 and extended it to 15-8, which actually would have been a winning lead.

“Lakshya played a much matured game. He was patient but precise in the long rallies, rock solid in defence and attacked at the right time. He demonstrated great tenacity and resilience and staying power to last out the punishing rallies. Showed cool temperament and played freely. This was a great show," noted Dinesh Khanna, former Asian champion.

Sen launched a thrilling fightback, keeping the bird under control and some lovely net dribbles saw him close the gap to 15-17 and from 16-19, he went on to equalize at 19-19. He was in pulsating form retrieving bullets from Axelsen and creating openings, which he closed with line-kissing half smashes. He had match points at 20-19 and again at 21-20 before sealing this marathon tussle. A victory well deserved for him and his coaches.

“I am very happy to see Lakshya play like this. Defence, court training, and other strokes he does for hours. He never says no to training," an elated Kumar had said after the Axelsen game.

SINDHU, SAINA DISAPPOINT

The young Indian players, who took part in mixed doubles and women doubles showed some good fight against their seasoned opponents. They were given the apt battling ground to get going and learn the art of winning.

A lot was expected of Sindhu but she faltered. She started in a dynamic manner crushing Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand 21-7, 21-8 but was shown exit door in second round by Zhang Yi Man of China.

Nehwal made into the second round but got routed by Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand.

ALL EYES ON ALL ENGLAND

The strong Indian contingent now moves to the fabled All England Championship. The national spotlight will surely be on Sen. He has an interesting draw. He plays Sourabh Verma, a match that he would be expected to win. If he wins that one, he will move into the second round, where will be up against world champion Loh Kean Yew or 3rd seed Anders Antonsen.

All England Championships is the tournament where players can make a huge name for themselves. Prakash Padukone and Pullela Gopichand won the All England and that is what the world and the country remembers them for. Padukone was an accomplished shuttler and won so many titles but he is best remembered as the All England champion.

So, this is where the buck stops for Sen. If he wants to get himself in the conversation of legends, this is the tournament for him to shine in.

