Lakshya Sen, His Father and Others Return to India after Being Stuck in Germany Due to Covid-19 Fears

Shuttlers Lakshya Sen, Ajay Jayaram and Shubhankar Dey along with Lakshya's father DK Sen and physio Abhishek Wagh returned to India on Tuesday morning after being stuck in Germany due to coronavirus fears. The five of them had gone for Saarlorlux Open tournament from Denmark Open but were unable to participate after DK Sen tested positive for Covid-19.

The five of them were kept in isolation following the one positive test even though four others apart from Lakshya's father tested negative. Upon their return to India, all five have been asked to stay in isolation till November 9 and DK Sen till November 6, according to a report in Times of India. They were all allowed to return after their second coronavirus test results came negative. According to the report, Dey and Jayaram had taken a flight to Delhi from Frankfurt.

"Today Morning at 5am we reached home in Bangalore. We all are fine. As you are aware, we were quarantined in Germany. The German officials did second Covid tests on us and for all five, the reports came negative (sic)," DK Sen told Mirror through a WhatsApp message on Tuesday morning. "We all are very happy that we have reached home safely."

When all five from the Indian contingent were forced into isolation despite four of them testing negative, former India shuttler and now coach Vimal Kumar contacted the Badminton Association of India, World Badminton Federation (WBF) and the India consulate in Frankfurt to ask for a second Covid-19 test on the five.

Vimal Kumar had told this paper that a second test would settle the matter. "My only point is that if they had been tested again, things would have been different. Lakshya's father is asymptomatic and who knows things can be better in the second round of tests. Do you know Cristiano Ronaldo was tested 18 times. Rules must be equal for all sportspersons," Vimal had said.

Vimal also contacted the organisers of the tournament to see if the players could come out of the quarantine earlier since he was afraid that the borders of the country will be closed due to the second wave.

"We are in discussion with the host organisers to see if there is any way the players can come out of quarantine early. However, we have absolutely no power to overrule the local health authorities. At present Germany is preparing for a national lockdown from Monday which has made this even more difficult. But we are in constant communication with the hosts and it is our goal to help the players return home as early as possible," Vimal had said in a mail to Darren Parks, Events Director, BWF.