Lakshya Sen Storms Through to Asia Junior Championships Final
India's Lakshya Sen entered the finals of the Badminton Asia Junior Championships after overcoming fourth seed Ikhsan Leonardo Imanuel Rumbay in the semi-finals on Saturday.
A file photo of Lakshya Sen.
India's Lakshya Sen entered the finals of the 2018 Badminton Asia Junior Championships after overcoming fourth seed Ikhsan Leonardo Imanuel Rumbay in the semi-finals on Saturday.
The 16-year-old eased past the Indonesian 21-7, 21-14 in just 40 minutes to set up a finale with the reigning world junior champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand on Sunday.
The No. 6 seed breezed through 21-7 in the first game as Rumbay conceded points through a number of unforced errors.
However, the 18-year-old produced a better showing in the second game, keeping the rallies longer and attempting more downward strokes trying to devoid Sen of his smashes. The game was evenly poised at the break, but the Indian raced ahead after the interval from 11-10 to take the game 21-14.
"It feels good to be in the final. I am happy with the way I am playing now and hope to maintain the tempo in tomorrow's final," said Lakshya after the semi-final match.
The youngster will now have to face an in-form Vitidsarn, who is in the midst of a phenomenal season, having registered victories in the Dutch Junior, German Junior, Indonesia Junior Grand Prix and Thailand Junior titles.
| Edited by: Akhil Nair
