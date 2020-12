LAL vs DAL Team Prediction NBA 2020-21, Los Angeles Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks - Playing V, Basketball

NBA 2020-21 Los Angeles Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks match will start from 6:30 AM IST at the Staples Center. The fixture is scheduled for Saturday, December 26. The two teams will be eyeing their debut win in the match. Due to the ongoing coronavirus scare, there are chances that matches might get cancelled in the tournament if someone from the team contracts the virus.

In the first match of the tournament, Lakers lost to the Clippers by 109-116, while Mavericks were on the losing side of their match against the Suns by 102-106.

LAL vs DAL NBA 2020-21, Los Angeles Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks: Dream11 Team Prediction

LAL vs DAL NBA 2020-21, Los Angeles Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks Dream11 Point Guard: Luka Doncic, Alex Caruso

LAL vs DAL NBA 2020-21, Los Angeles Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks Dream11 Shooting Guard: Danny Green, Delon Wright

LAL vs DAL NBA 2020-21, Los Angeles Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks Dream11 Small Forward: Tim Hardaway Jr.

LAL vs DAL NBA 2020-21, Los Angeles Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks Dream11 Power Forward: Anthony Davis, Kyle Kuzma

LAL vs DAL NBA 2020-21, Los Angeles Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks Dream11 Centre: Dwight Powell

LAL vs DAL NBA 2020-21, Los Angeles Lakers possible starting line-up vs Dallas Mavericks: LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Alex Caruso, Danny Green, Kyle Kuzma

LAL vs DAL NBA 2020-21, Dallas Mavericks possible starting line-up vs Los Angeles Lakers: Delon Wright, Kristaps Porzingis, Dwight Powell, Luka Doncic, Tim Hardaway Jr.