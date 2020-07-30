LAL vs LAC Dream11 Team Prediction NBA Scrimmage 2019-20, Los Angeles Lakers vs Los Angeles Clippers - Playing V, Basketball

The league leaders Los Angeles Lakers (LAL) will welcome Los Angeles Clippers (LAC) in their upcoming scheduled fixture in the NBA on Friday July 31. Both the teams are placed one after the other on the point table. This is going to be the first match that both these teams will be playing after the hiatus due to the lockdown.

In the last match that LAL played before the lockdown they were on the losing side of it. The fixture against Nets was played March 11 and it ended with a score of 102-104.

LAC, on the other hand, won their last played fixture. The clipper defeated the warriors by a score of 131-107 on March 11.

NBA Los Angeles Lakers vs Los Angeles Clippers: LAL vs LAC Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News

NBA LAL vs LAC Los Angeles Lakers vs Los Angeles Clippers Dream11 Point Guard: LeBron James

NBA LAL vs LAC Los Angeles Lakers vs Los Angeles Clippers Dream11 Shooting Guard: Landry Shamet

NBA LAL vs LAC Los Angeles Lakers vs Los Angeles Clippers Dream11 Small Forward: Paul George

NBA LAL vs LAC Los Angeles Lakers vs Los Angeles Clippers Dream11 Power Forward: Lawhi Leonard

NBA LAL vs LAC Los Angeles Lakers vs Los Angeles Clippers Dream11 Centre: Anthony Davis

NBA LAL vs LAC, Los Angeles Lakers possible starting lineup vs Los Angeles Clippers: LeBron James, Avery Bradley, Danny Green, Anthony Davis, JaVale McGee

NBA LAL vs LAC, Los Angeles Clippers possible starting lineup vs Los Angeles Lakers: Patrick Beverley, Landry Shamet, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Ivica Zubac