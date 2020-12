LAL vs LAC Team Prediction NBA 2020-21, Los Angeles Lakers vs Los Angeles Clippers - Playing V, Basketball

The new season of the NBA is here. The match between current champions Los Angeles Lakers and their cross-town rivals Los Angeles Clippers match will take place from 8:30 am on Wednesday, December 23, at the Staples Center. This is going to be the second match of Day 1 of the NBA 2020-21 season.

The Lakers, led by the great LeBron James, will look to defend their title this year. Starting with a win against Clippers will augur well for them. The Clippers though are a formidable team and in Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have All Stars who can change the dimension of any game.

LAL vs LAC NBA 2020-21 Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers: Match Details

Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers match is scheduled for Wednesday, December 23. The game will commence from 8:30 AM IST at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

LAL vs LAC NBA 2020-21, Los Angeles Lakers vs Los Angeles Clippers: Dream11 Team Prediction

LAL vs LAC NBA 2020-21, Los Angeles Lakers vs Los Angeles Clippers Dream11 Point Guard: Quinn Cook

LAL vs LAC NBA 2020-21, Los Angeles Lakers vs Los Angeles Clippers Shooting Guard: Kawhi Leonard

LAL vs LAC NBA 2020-21, Los Angeles Lakers vs Los Angeles Clippers Dream11 Small Forward: LeBron James

LAL vs LAC NBA 2020-21, Los Angeles Lakers vs Los Angeles Clippers Dream11 Power Forward: Anthony Davis

LAL vs LAC NBA 2020-21, Los Angeles Lakers vs Los Angeles Clippers Centre: Paul George

LAL vs LAC NBA 2020-21, Los Angeles Lakers possible starting lineup vs Los Angeles Clippers: Anthony Davis, LeBron James, Quinn Cook, Kyle Kuzma, Marc Gasol

LAL vs LAC NBA 2020-21, Los Angeles Clippers possible starting lineup vs Los Angeles Lakers: Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Serge Ibaka, Ivica Zubac, Patrick Beverley