LAL vs WAS Dream11 Team Prediction NBA Scrimmage 2020, Los Angeles Lakers vs Washington Wizards - Playing V, Basketball

Los Angeles Lakers will be up against Washington Wizards in their upcoming scheduled fixture in the NBA Scrimmage 2020 on Tuesday, July 28. The NBA has finally restarted after a four-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. The matches will take place with the no audience in attendance rule. The NBA Scrimmage, Los Angeles Lakers vs Washington Wizards will commence from 12:30am at Orlando, Florida.

The Lakers defeated Orlando Magic in their last outing by 119-112. Some of the key performers of the match were Kyle Kumza, Kentavious Caldwell and LeBron James. Both the teams are facing no injuries as of now.

NBA Scrimmage 2020 Los Angeles Lakers vs Washington Wizards: LAL vs WAS Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News

NBA Scrimmage 2020 LAL vs WAS, Los Angeles Lakers vs Washington Wizards Dream11 Point Guard: LeBron James

NBA Scrimmage 2020 LAL vs WAS, Los Angeles Lakers vs Washington Wizards Dream11 Shooting Guard: Troy Brown, Danny Green

NBA Scrimmage 2020 LAL vs WAS, Los Angeles Lakers vs Washington Wizards Dream11 Small Forward: Isaac Bonga, Kentavious Caldwell Pope

NBA Scrimmage 2020 LAL vs WAS, Los Angeles Lakers vs Washington Wizards Dream11 Power Forward: Kyle Kuzma

NBA Scrimmage 2020 LAL vs WAS, Los Angeles Lakers vs Washington Wizards Dream11 Centre: Dwight Howard, Thomas Bryant

NBA Scrimmage 2020 LAL vs WAS, Los Angeles Lakers possible starting lineup vs Washington Wizards: LeBron James, Danny Green, Kentavious Caldwell Pope, Kyle Kuzma, Dwight Howard

NBA Scrimmage 2020 LAL vs WAS, Washington Wizards possible starting lineup vs Los Angeles Lakers: Shabazz Napier, Troy Brown, Isaac Bonga, Rui Hachimura, Thomas Bryant