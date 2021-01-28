News18 Logo

Lampley Leads Sam Houston St. Over Texas A&M-CC 75-70
1-MIN READ

Lampley Leads Sam Houston St. Over Texas A&M-CC 75-70

Demarkus Lampley had 21 points as Sam Houston extended its win streak to 10 games, edging past Texas A&MCorpus Christi 7570 on Wednesday night.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas: Demarkus Lampley had 21 points as Sam Houston extended its win streak to 10 games, edging past Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 75-70 on Wednesday night.

Zach Nutall had 18 points and seven rebounds for Sam Houston (13-5, 7-0 Southland Conference). Tristan Ikpe added 12 points.

Simeon Fryer scored a season-high 22 points for the Islanders (3-10, 0-4), who have now lost four games in a row. Myles Smith added 16 points and six rebounds. DeLazarus Keys had 11 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


