2-MIN READ

Lana's Husband and AEW Champion Miro AKA Rusev Reacts on Her WWE Release

Lana (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Lana (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Miro is the current AEW TNT champion after his decade-old association with WWE

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has released a bunch of its popular wrestlers due to their budget cuts and major restructuring. Many stars like Lana, Aleister Black, Ruby Riott, Murphy, Santana Garretthave now been removed from WWE. Miro, who is a former WWE wrestler and is also Monday Night RAW Superstar Lana’s husband, has also reacted to this news.

He took to Twitter to express his views on the latest development. Here is what he said:

Miro is the current AEW TNT champion. Before this, he was associated with WWE for a decade. He was released from WWE last year apparently due to the pandemic conditions. His tenure with WWE as Rusev was quite successful as he had won WWE United States Championship on three separate occasions.

He joined All Elite Wrestling (AEW) in September after being released in April 2020. Recently, he defended his title at AEW Double or Nothing 2021 against Lance Archer.

Ever since Miro has made his remark, social media has not stopped speculations around Lana’s future. Many users have opined that she will join All Elite Wrestling in the near future. There is also a sense of excitement in fans regarding Miro and Lana’s reunion. Both Lana and Rusev were quite popular on-screen and off-screen in the WWE circuit. They worked together as well as against each other during their stay at WWE.

Take a quick look at some reactions on Miro’s post:

Even though everything regarding Lana’s future association is a speculation, it should not be forgotten that she, in all likelihood, will have a 90-day non-compete clause after her release.

Following her release from WWE, Lana shared a heartfelt post on social media through which she expressed her gratitude towards everyone.

In a part of her post she wrote, “I tried to always entertain you, and you definitely elevated me. Thank you.”

