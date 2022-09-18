Lance Armstrong Turns 51: Where is the Former American Cyclist Now?

HAPPY BIRTHDAY LANCE ARMSTRONG: American cyclist Lance Armstrong had a plethora of ups and downs in his long career. Armstrong was the only rider to win seven Tour de France titles from 1999-2005. But he was later stripped of all his accolades after an investigation by the United States Anti-Doping Agency accused him of doping and trafficking of drugs during his glorious stint – he himself admitted to using performance-enhancing drugs in 2013.

Armstrong was hailed as one of the strongest cyclists both in terms of physical conditioning and his mental tenacity as he inspired everyone by returning to his sport after battling cancer. In June 1998, he made an amazing comeback by winning the Tour of Luxembourg. This inspirational win skyrocketed his fame and he became one of the most admired athletes of the period. Later, it was found out that he was guilty of doping for most of his career.

As Armstrong celebrates his birthday today, let’s take a look at the former cyclist’s life now:

Lance Armstrong’s Livestrong Foundation

Armstrong established a foundation to help cancer survivors after recovering from metastatic testicular cancer in 1997. The foundation’s name was changed from the Lance Armstrong Foundation to the Livestrong Foundation since he was convicted of doping allegations. Though Armstrong resigned from the foundation, he is still associated with the Livestrong Foundation and works for people who are suffering from Cancer.

Business Ventures

Lance Armstrong owns a coffee shop in downtown Austin, Texas called Juan Pelota Cafe, named after his battle with testicular cancer. In the same building, the former cyclist owns a bike shop called Mellow Johnny’s, named after the Tour term Maillot Jaune. Armstrong also worked as a technical advisor for SRAM Corporation, an American bicycle component manufacturer. He also has a minority stake in Trek Bicycle Corporation.

Lance Armstrong’s podcast

Lance Armstrong has spent the last two years building a media and event organization brand, and his company WEDU hosts two podcasts — The Move and The Forward. The company organizes bike races in Texas and Colorado and sells merchandise online. It has significantly grown popular among fans of cycling.

