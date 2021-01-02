Larsson Leads Incarnate Word Past McMurry 81-54

News18 Logo

Marcus Larsson had a careerhigh 20 points plus 13 rebounds as Incarnate Word easily defeated McMurry 8154 on Friday.

SAN ANTONIO: Marcus Larsson had a career-high 20 points plus 13 rebounds as Incarnate Word easily defeated McMurry 81-54 on Friday.

Keaston Willis had 19 points and six assists for Incarnate Word (3-4). Logan Bracamonte added 13 points and Bradley Akhile had 11 points. Larsson shot 9 for 12 from the floor.

Michael Imariagbe had 14 points for the War Hawks.

The Cardinals improve to 2-0 against the War Hawks for the season. Incarnate Word defeated McMurry 92-71 last Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


