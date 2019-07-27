Lasith Malinga Retires from ODI Cricket: A Look Back at King of Yorker's Glorious Career

Sri Lankan cricketer Lasith Malinga, popularly known as the King of Yorker, played his last One Day International on Friday, July 26, against Bangladesh in Colombo. The Lankan Lions won the opener of the ODI series against Bangladesh and gave a heartfelt farewell to Lasith Malinga. With a career span of almost 15 years in the world of international cricket, Malinga has held the moral high for Sri Lanka with his precise bowling and his uncanny knack of taking wickets at crucial times.

As Malinga bids adieu with his last ODI match, here's a look at the glorious career span of the Sri Lankan bowler:

Lasith Malinga made his ODI debut on July 17, 2004, and just after 15 years and 9 days, on July 26, the King of Yorker played his last One-Day International match.

Malinga has played 219 innings in this career span and took 338 wickets. The great score comes with an average of 29.02 and strike rate of 32.4 since his ODI debut in July 2004.

In this period, Malinga has 11 four-wicket and 8 five-wicket hauls, being the only bowler in world cricket to pick the highest wickets in the format in this time-frame, starting 2004 to 2019.

Malinga is the tenth-highest wicket-taker in ODI cricket history and the seventh-highest amongst fast bowlers.

In Sri Lankan cricket team, Malinga is the third-highest wicket-taker in ODI cricket after Muttiah Muralitharan (523) and Chaminda Vaas (399).

In the ICC World Cup history, Malinga is the third-highest wicket-taker with 56 wickets over 4 editions (2007, 2011, 2015, 2019) at an average of 22.87.

Malinga is third in the list of cricketers with most wickets in the history of Cricket World Cup, with 56 wickets in 29 matches, lagging behind Muralidharan (68) and Glenn McGrath (71).

Malinga is the only bowler in ODI cricket to pick three hat-tricks, becoming the king of hat-tricks.

Malinga's most prolific period was between 2010 and 2011 where he picked 66 wickets in just 33 innings.

Malinga is the first and only player to take four wickets in four consecutive balls in One Day International cricket. He did it during the 2007 Cricket World Cup Super 8 match on March 28 between Sri Lanka and South Africa.