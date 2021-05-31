Last Chance to Qualify for Valorant Teams in India and South Asia. Here’s How

American video game developer and esports tournament organiser, Riot Games has announced a pathway circuit event towards the Valorant Champions Tour for India and South Asia. The circuit is being organised in collaboration with South Asia’s leading esports company NODWIN Gaming. Named as Valorant Conquerors Championship, the qualifying tournament boasts a prize pool of Rs 25 lakh (approx. USD 33,000) will also serve as the qualifying tournament for the APAC Last Chance Qualifiers. One slot will be reserved at the Valorant Champions Tour Grand Finals for the winner of the qualifier.

Registrations will start from June 15 June onwards, however, no definite date has yet been announced for the start of the tournament. The news made ripples after the official Twitter handle of Valorant India & South Asia hinted at a potential announcement on Saturday night.

— VALORANT // India & South Asia (@playVALORANTsa) May 29, 2021

According to TalkEsport report, the flagship event’s entire circuit will consist of 6 separate qualifiers. One each for India, Pakistan and Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan, and an additional option of a wildcard entry.

The report also cited that each qualifier will have a set number of slots filled through registrations followed by the online qualifying matches. It will be followed by the playoffs to reach the grand finals and the winner will get to compete in the APAC Last Chance Qualifier where they will face qualified teams from Southeast Asia, Korea and Japan. The winner of the APAC Last Chance Qualifier will then advance to the VALORANT Champions Tour to the global final where a single team will be crowned the champion for this year.

The partnership between the two gaming companies has been welcomed by Akshat Rathee, MD & co-founder of NODWIN Gaming, who said this is a glorious opportunity for the region. “This is a great opportunity for the entire VALORANT ecosystem,” Rathee said in an interview to the publication. He also said that such a representation, looking at the richness of the community in the Last Chance Qualifier “is much deserved”.

He explained that NODWIN Gaming has worked together “with friends” at Riot Games to build this ladder, which not only connects the South Asian region to the global roadmap of VALORANT esports. “Looking forward to a great competition,” he added.

