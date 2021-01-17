Ligue 1: Last-gasp Jonathan David Strike Earns Lille 2-1 Win Against Reims

Lille’s Jonathan David struck late to secure a 2-1 home victory against Stade de Reims as they kept up with Ligue 1 leaders Paris St Germain on Sunday.

Canada striker David netted a minute into stoppage time to put Lille on 42 points from 20 games, behind PSG who beat Angers 1-0 away on Saturday, on goal difference.

Third-placed Olympique Lyonnais will reclaim top spot if they beat Metz at home later on Sunday.

Earlier, fifth-placed Stade Rennes beat Brest 2-1 away as they stayed level on 36 points with fourth-placed Monaco.

Reims went ahead after 36 minutes as Mike Maignan was caught off guard by Arber Zeneli’s cross, which went between the keeper’s legs.

Jonathan Bamba levelled three minutes into the second half when he claimed the ball after a defensive blunder by Moreto Cassama and scored with a 25-metre strike.

Pregrad Rajkovic kept Reims in contention thanks to several impressive stops but in added time the keeper failed to block a Xeka strike that went into the path of David.

The Canadian tapped in for his third league goal of the season.