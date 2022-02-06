Lata Mangeshkar Passes Away: Geeta Phogat, Manoj Kumar Leads Tributes from Sports Industry

India lost its most melodious voice as ‘Queen of Melody’ Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday at the age of 92. Mangeshkar was diagnosed with Covid-19 on January 8 and since then, her health deteriorated despite treatment at a city hospital. It was her sister Usha who confirmed the tragic news to News18 from the hospital. Her last rites will be performed at 6pm today. Two days of national mourning has been announced, for the duration of which the national flag will be at half mast.

LIVE Updates: Lata Mangeshkar Passes Away at 92; India Mourns Demise of its Nightingale

The legendary singer, who was also being treated for pneumonia, was showing signs of improvement last week after recovering from both Covid and pneumonia on January 30. Her health though gave way again and she was put on ventilator support on Saturday morning.

India’s top wrestler Geeta Phogat was among the first sports personalities to take to social media to mourn the death of the ‘Nightingale of India’.

“Legendary Singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away at the age of 92. May her soul rest in peace," she tweeted.

"Legendary Singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away at the age of 92. May her soul rest in peace," she tweeted.

Her sister Ritu Phogat also shared the sorrow and wrote, “Alvida Lata Mangeshkar ji. Om Shanti (Goodbye Lata Mangeshkar. May you have peace)."

Boxer Manoj Kumar wrote the first two lines of Mangeshkar’s evergreen song ‘Ae mere watan ke logon’ and paid his respects to the legend.

“Ae mere watan ke logon.. zara aankh me bhar lo paani.. swar kokila Lata Mangeshkar ko bhavbhini naman shradhanjali (lyrics of the song.. heartfelt tribute to the Nightingale voice Lata Mangeshkar)," he tweeted.

India’s men’s hockey team goalkeeper PR Sreejesh called her death the “end of an era" and offered his condolences to her family and well wishers.

“End of an era. May her soul rest in peace. My deepest condolences to her family and loved ones," he wrote on his social media.

"End of an era. May her soul rest in peace. My deepest condolences to her family and loved ones," he wrote on his social media.

Another wrestling star Sakshi Malik also said that an era had ended but added that Mangeshkar’s voice and art will live on.

“Meri awaaz hi pehchaan hai gar yaad rahe. Naam gum jayega, chehra ye badal jayega. End Of An Era. The Voice And Art Will Live On, Forever. Om Shanti. (lyrics of a Mangeshkar song…)," she tweeted.

"Meri awaaz hi pehchaan hai gar yaad rahe. Naam gum jayega, chehra ye badal jayega. End Of An Era. The Voice And Art Will Live On, Forever. Om Shanti. (lyrics of a Mangeshkar song…)," she tweeted.

We mourn the passing away of the late singer #LataMangeshkar, the Nightingale of India. May her soul rest in peace

The nightingale of India will always remain in our heart forever. Om Shanti #LataMangeshkar

We are saddened by the demise of former singer #LataMangeshkar, who was lovingly called the Nightingale of India by her fans. May her soul rest in peace. #RIP

We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing away of one of India's greatest icons, Lata Mangeshkar. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family at this difficult time.

Mangeshkar was suffering from lung ailments for nearly two-and-a-half years and would often use oxygen at her home. Her mortal remains will be taken to Shivaji Park.

