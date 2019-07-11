Lata Mangeshkar Pens Moving Post Asking MS Dhoni to Not Retire

Following India's defeat at the hands of New Zealand and subsequent exit from the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, a number of voices from across platforms have been asking former Indian skipper MS Dhoni to retire from International cricket. However, the ace sportsman has found support from an unusual quarter. Lata Mangeshkar, the famed singer from Bollywood has requested Dhoni to not consider retirement as India still need his expertise on field.

Lata Mangeshkar took to Twitter requesting MS Dhoni to not consider retirement. She wrote, "Namaskar M S Dhoni ji. Aaj kal main sun rahi hun ke Aap retire hona chahte hain. Kripaya aap aisa mat sochiye. Desh ko aap ke khel ki zaroorat hai aur ye meri bhi request hai ki Retirement ka vichar bhi aap mann mein mat laayiye. @msdhoni (Hello, MS Dhoni ji. Of late, I have been hearing that you want to retire. Please don't think that way. The country needs your game and it is my personal request too that you don't think of retirement)."

Namaskar M S Dhoni ji.Aaj kal main sun rahi hun ke Aap retire hona chahte hain.Kripaya aap aisa mat sochiye.Desh ko aap ke khel ki zaroorat hai aur ye meri bhi request hai ki Retirement ka vichar bhi aap mann mein mat laayiye.@msdhoni — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) July 11, 2019

She further took to the micro-blogging site to encourage the Men in Blue with the Gulzar song Akaash Ke Uss Paar. She shared the audio along with the caption, "Kal bhalehi hum jeet na paaye ho lekin hum haare nahi hain.Gulzar sahab ka cricket ke liye likha hua ye geet main hamari team ko dedicate karti hun. (Even though we could not win yesterday, we have not lost. I am dedicating this song written by Gulzar on cricket to our team."

Kal bhalehi hum jeet na paaye ho lekin hum haare nahi hain.Gulzar sahab ka cricket ke liye likha hua ye geet main hamari team ko dedicate karti hun. https://t.co/pCOy7M1d1Y — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) July 11, 2019

Rumours are doing the round that MS Dhoni will bid adieu to playing international cricket after the ICC Cricket World Cup, but no official announcement has been made for the same.

During a post-match conference following India's loss, when Virat Kohli was asked about Dhoni's retirement and if Captain Cool has spoken about his future plans, the current Indian captain said, "No, he hasn't told us anything about his future."

Not only celebrities, the general public too do not want to see Dhoni retire.

Here's how they reacted to the rumours:

#DhoniForever#donotretiredhoni I request specially for the dhoni please doNot take retirement .Virat and rohit you can bring cup for the dhoni .t20 world cup 2020 focus ..@msdhoni @imVkohli @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/uxGwR4x9eX — VIVEK BARANWAL (@vivekk296) July 11, 2019

#donotretiredhoni Hey @msdhoni we all love you no matter what happens... We always believe in you... So, please don't think about Retirement... In world billions of people want to see you playing... Don't Retire...MSDWe all want you to play 2023 WC @SaakshiSRawat stop pic.twitter.com/3Skl4PhF6e — @Pratik_Shingru (@Pratik_S523) July 11, 2019