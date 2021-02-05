News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Sports»Late Basket By DeJulius Leads Cincinnati Over Temple
1-MIN READ

Late Basket By DeJulius Leads Cincinnati Over Temple

Late Basket By DeJulius Leads Cincinnati Over Temple

David DeJulius hit a foul shot with 1:58 remaining to give Cincinnati the lead en route to a 6360 win over Temple on Thursday night.

PHILADELPHIA: David DeJulius hit a foul shot with 1:58 remaining to give Cincinnati the lead en route to a 63-60 win over Temple on Thursday night.

David DeJulius had a career-high 26 points to lead the Bearcats.

Keith Williams had 15 points for Cincinnati (4-7, 2-4 American Athletic Conference). Jeremiah Davenport added 14 points and seven rebounds.

Damian Dunn had 16 points for the Owls (4-6, 3-6). Jeremiah Williams added 13 points. Khalif Battle had 10 points and six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

    Photogallery

    Loading...