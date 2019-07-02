Late Bloomer Giulia Gatto-Monticone Faces Serena Williams in Dream Wimbledon Debut
It seems age is not an indicator of fitness at all, as 31-year old Giulia Gatto-Monticone is all set to make a dream debut at Wimbledon against 23-time Grand Slam winner, 37-year old Serena Williams.
(Photo credit: Reuters) Age is just a number when it comes to sports... 31 year old Giulia Gatto-Monticone will lock horns with 37 year old Serena Williams on her Wimbledon debut.
London: As Italian Giulia Gatto-Monticone prepares for her Wimbledon debut at the age of 31 after 17 years on the women’s tour, she need look no further than her first-round opponent Serena Williams for inspiration.
The World number 161, who at this year’s Roland Garros became the oldest Grand Slam debutant since 43-year-old Renee Richards at the 1977 U.S. Open, meets a player six years her senior and pushing for a record-equalling 24th major title.
“It’s a dream come true,” Gatto-Monticone said after coming through the qualifying rounds at Wimbledon to set up a meeting with the seven-times winner.
Williams is chasing her own dream of equalling Margaret Court’s all-time Slam record and has been stuck on 23 major titles for over two years, with poor form putting a question mark over her chances of achieving the feat at Wimbledon.
The American has not enjoyed the best preparation for the tournament, with a niggling knee injury limiting her time on court since the Australian Open in January, but Williams will expect to see off Gatto-Monticone in their first meeting.
“Obviously, I haven’t had the best time and preparation that I normally would have,” 11th-seeded Williams said.
“I’ve had a good week-and-a-half, but I have been really just mentally training, physically training for that time here. I’m just going to do the best that I can now that I’m here.”
Holder Angelique Kerber begins proceedings on Centre Court against German counterpart Tatjana Maria.
Roger Federer, fresh from his 10th title at Halle, launches his quest for a ninth Wimbledon crown against Lloyd Harris of South Africa while Rafa Nadal meets Japan’s Yuichi Sugita.
French Open winner and Wimbledon top seed Ash Barty of Australia takes on China’s Zheng Saisai.
Also Watch
-
Yuvraj Retires | A Look Back at Yuvraj Singh’s Illustrious Career in International Cricket
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Match Preview | Can Bangladesh Pull Off Another Upset?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Skymet Sets up 100 Automatic Weather Stations in Mumbai to Track Heavy Rains And Flooding
- Salman Khan Treats Fans With New Sketching Video and a Workout Picture
- Kim Kardashian To Rename 'Kimono' Line of Shapewear After Backlash
- The Legendary Sony Walkman, Creator of the Portable Music Industry, is Now 40 Years Old
- Avengers Endgame Re-released: Know What's New in the Movie
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s