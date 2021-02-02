News18 Logo

Late Goal Lifts Betis Closer To The Top In Spanish League
Late Goal Lifts Betis Closer To The Top In Spanish League

Late Goal Lifts Betis Closer To The Top In Spanish League

Borja Iglesias scored a 79thminute winner for Real Betis to beat Osasuna 10 and move closer to European qualification spots in the Spanish league on Monday.

MADRID: Borja Iglesias scored a 79th-minute winner for Real Betis to beat Osasuna 1-0 and move closer to European qualification spots in the Spanish league on Monday.

Betis’ sixth win in seven matches lifted the club to seventh place. Manuel Pellegrini’s team is unbeaten in eight consecutive matches in all competitions.

Iglesias shot from inside the area after a nice through ball by Cristian Tello. It was Iglesias’ third goal in the last two matches.

Osasuna had a few good chances but was denied by Betis goalkeeper Joel Robles.

The result left Osasuna in 17th place, just outside the relegation zone.

Atltico Madrid has a 10-point lead over Barcelona and Real Madrid at the top of the standings.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports


