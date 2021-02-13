Bundesliga: Late Haaland Goal Rescues Point for Dortmund Against Hoffenheim

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland scored an 81st-minute equaliser to rescue a 2-2 draw against visitors Hoffenheim on Saturday as they lost further ground in their battle for a top-four finish.

Haaland pounced on a Hoffenheim mistake to race through and score after Hoffenheim had come from a goal down to lead 2-1.

Hoffenheim’s Ilhas Bebou twice failed in a one-on-one with Dortmund keeper Marwin Hitz before Jadon Sancho put the hosts in front in the 24th minute.

Dortmund’s sloppy defending then allowed Munas Dabbur to slip into the box and finish a Sebastian Rudy pass for the equaliser seven minutes later.

Bebou then made amends for his earlier misses, heading in a ball that bounced of Hitz’s hands as the keeper attempted to clear a cross in the 51st with Dortmund having to wait until Haaland’s equaliser to rescue a point.

With only one win in their last six games, Dortmund remain in sixth place on 33 points, three off fourth-placed Bayer Leverkusen.