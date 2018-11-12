English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Late Mkhitaryan Strike Earns Arsenal 1-1 Draw Against Wolves
A late equaliser from substitute Henrikh Mkhitaryan spared Arsenal's blushes in a 1-1 draw against a well-organised and creative Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League at the Emirates on Sunday.
A late equaliser from substitute Henrikh Mkhitaryan spared Arsenal's blushes in a 1-1 draw against a well-organised and creative Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League at the Emirates on Sunday.
A late equaliser from substitute Henrikh Mkhitaryan spared Arsenal's blushes in a 1-1 draw against a well-organised and creative Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League at the Emirates on Sunday.
The visitors had been minutes away from their first victory over the Londoners since 1979 after taking the lead in the 13th minute through Ivan Cavaleiro.
The Portuguese forward intercepted a clumsy back pass from Arsenal's Granit Xhaka, ran forward and played a quick one-two with Raul Jimenez on the edge of the area before slotting the ball in at the corner for his second goal of the season.
Arsenal pushed forward in search of an equaliser but left themselves open much of the time, leading to numerous chances at both ends throughout the match.
Mkhitaryan finally managed to maintain the Gunners' unbeaten run - 16 games in all competitions - in the 86th minute, floating a shot in from long range to the bottom right corner past Wolves keeper Rui Patricio.
Wolves substitute Adama Traore very nearly won the match for the visitors in extra time, racing onto a long pass and outstripping defender Rob Holding with his pace, but he was only able to fire his shot into Arsenal keeper Bernd Leno's chest.
The result leaves Arsenal fifth in the league and three points behind north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur, while Wolves stayed 11th.
