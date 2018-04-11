GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Late Strike by Nishu Helps Bengaluru Edge Out New Radiant

Nishu Kumar's stoppage time strike got Bengaluru FC full points as they beat New Radiant Maldives 1-0 in a group league encounter of the AFC Cup, here on Tuesday

PTI

Updated:April 11, 2018, 1:02 AM IST
Facebook/ Bengaluru FC
Bengaluru: Nishu Kumar's stoppage time strike got Bengaluru FC full points as they beat New Radiant Maldives 1-0 in a group league encounter of the AFC Cup, here on Tuesday. With this victory, Bengaluru are placed on the top of the group E table with nine points. Substitute Nishu's right-footer off a Sunil Chhetri assist during the first minute of the stoppage time, brought small yet partisan crowd on its feet.

Earlier, in the 77th minute, the BFC skipper missed one from the close range after receiving a cross from Nishu. The Maldives club started off with some early moves as Mohamed Umair's shot went off target.

Three minutes later, the Radiant made a foray into the home team's penalty box but a Hamzath Mohamed's angular right footer off an Ali Fasir cross was parried away. Bengaluru dominated the game, making a couple of good moves into the rival's danger zone.

Harmanjot Khabra latched onto a long pass from Ralte and sent it into the box, but the shot from Semboi was off target in 32nd minute. Erik Paartalu's header also missed the target. BFC saw another chance go abegging in 65th minute after Segovia's shot went off target.

| Edited by: Madhav Agarwal
