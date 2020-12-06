News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»Football
1-MIN READ

Premier League: Late Jamie Vardy Strike Gives Leicester City 2-1 Win at Sheffield United

Jamie Vardy (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Jamie Vardy (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Jamie Vardy scored in the dying moments of the game as Leicester City beat Sheffield United 2-1 in the Premier League.

A 90th-minute goal from striker Jamie Vardy gave Leicester City a 2-1 win at Sheffield United in the Premier League on Sunday, lifting the Foxes back into the top four while leaving the Blades rooted to the bottom of the table.

Leicester moved up to third on 21 points from 11 games, while Sheffield United stayed in last place with one point, after stretching their winless league run to 14 games dating back to the end of last season.

Vardy netted a trademark winner as he raced clear through the middle and steered his shot past Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale after Oliver McBurnie had cancelled out an Ayoze Perez opener for the visitors.

Perez gave the Foxes a 24th-minute lead when he powered in a close-range volley but McBurnie equalised three minutes later as he headed home a John Lundstram corner.

Leicester dominated the first half and twice hit the post through Vardy and James Maddison, with the home side restricted to sporadic raids.

The pace dropped in the second half and when it seemed the Blades had done enough to earn a share of the spoils, Maddison released Vardy with a sublime pass and the striker made no mistake from the edge of the penalty area.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...