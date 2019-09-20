Laver Cup 2019 Live Streaming: Where to Watch Team Europe vs Team World Live Telecast

The Laver Cup, which is into its third edition, kicks off on Friday, September 20. Named after Australian tennis legend Rod Laver, the mega tennis extravaganza will be played in Geneva between September 20 and September 22. The annual men's team event, in which teams representing Europe and the rest of the world play each other, has attracted sell-out crowds in its first two editions held in Prague and Chicago.

Team Europe, who had won the previous two editions of Laver Cup, will eye to get a hat-trick this year. Team World led by John McEnroe will hope to win over their rivals this time.

Ahead of the tournament 20-time grand slam champion, Roger Federer said he will be delighted if the Laver Cup is played in China.

"Why not... it's completely open and flexible, but you have got to ask the Laver Cup people," said Federer.

"Sure, there's other countries and cities that really also would like it in the future. I just like it to be in the place that is super excited about hosting the Laver Cup like Prague, Chicago and now also Geneva has shown, that would be the same in China if it ever goes there," he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Team World's captain McEnroe said that it would be great if they can beat the Europe side this time in Geneva.

"This is a great event and a great format I believe for our team. We've been very close obviously. So close yet so far, so it would be awesome if this time we can get over the hump, get a little luck going our way and step up," he said.

Laver Cup 2019 Team Line-up:

Laver Cup Team Europe: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Fabio Fognini, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev, Dominic Thiem, Roberto Bautista Agut (Alternate), Thomas Enqvist (Vice-Captain) and Bjorn Borg (Captain)

Laver Cup Team World: John Isner, Milos Raonic, Nick Kyrgios, Denis Shapovalov, Jack Sock, Taylor Fritz, Jordan Thompson (Alternate), Patrick McEnroe (Vice-Captain) and John McEnroe (Captain)

What is the schedule for Laver Cup 2019?

On the first day, Laver Cup 2019 will see Dominic Thiem vs Denis Shapovalov at 4:30 pm followed by Fabio Fognini vs Jack Sock at 6:00 pm.

For the night session, Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Taylor Fritz at 10:30 pm followed by Roger Federer & Alexander Zverev vs Denis Shapovalov & Jack Sock at 12:00 am.

Where to watch Laver Cup Team Europe vs Team World in India?

The Laver Cup 2019 Team Europe vs Team World will be broadcasted live on Discover Sports and Fox Sports.

Where to watch Laver Cup Team Europe vs Team World on live streaming?

The Laver Cup 2019 Team Europe vs Team World live streaming can be seen on Amazon Prime.

