English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
Laver Cup Becomes Official ATP Event
Laver Cup was announced as an official ATP event, meaning that it will get logistical support as other tournaments on the tour, but will not have ATP ranking points.
Roger Federer led Team Europe to win the 2018 edition of the Laver Cup (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...
London: The Laver Cup team event between Europe and the rest of the world is to become an official part of the ATP Tour, the governing body of men's tennis said on Friday.
While extremely popular in its first two editions staged in front of sell-out crowds in Prague and Chicago, the competition backed by Roger Federer was seen as something of an outrider.
This year's tournament in Geneva in September will have no ranking points but Friday's announcement means it will have the same back-up and logistical support as other ATP Tour events.
"The Laver Cup team is incredibly excited about this partnership with the ATP," Tony Godsick, President and CEO of Federer's management company TEAM8 and Laver Cup chairman, said.
"It has always been our hope to build the Laver Cup in partnership with the tennis world, and certification by the ATP after two editions is an overwhelming validation of our vision."
The Laver Cup last year saw a European team captained by Bjorn Borg and including the likes of Federer, Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev take on John McEnroe's world team featuring Nick Kyrgios, Kevin Anderson and John Isner.
Critics have suggested it crowds the calendar and uses a prime slot that could be occupied by the Davis Cup which has been revamped this year by the International Tennis Federation.
Federer, who helped create the event to honour Australian great Rod Laver, was delighted with the news.
"As I come closer to the end of my playing career, it's wonderful to know that the Laver Cup will be part of the tour that I've dedicated more than 20 years of my life to," he said.
World number one Djokovic described it as a "true celebration of tennis".
"As President of the ATP Player Council I'm proud to support this collaboration," the Serb said.
Chris Kermode, Executive Chairman and President of the ATP, said the popularity of the event had been a decisive factor in bringing it on board.
"It has struck a chord with fans worldwide in a very short time," Kermode said. "This event has great potential to reach new fans around the world,,"
Becoming an officially-sanctioned event means the Laver Cup will have access to all ATP services, including marketing and social media, as well as umpires and physios.
This year's competition will take place from Sept. 20-22.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
While extremely popular in its first two editions staged in front of sell-out crowds in Prague and Chicago, the competition backed by Roger Federer was seen as something of an outrider.
This year's tournament in Geneva in September will have no ranking points but Friday's announcement means it will have the same back-up and logistical support as other ATP Tour events.
"The Laver Cup team is incredibly excited about this partnership with the ATP," Tony Godsick, President and CEO of Federer's management company TEAM8 and Laver Cup chairman, said.
"It has always been our hope to build the Laver Cup in partnership with the tennis world, and certification by the ATP after two editions is an overwhelming validation of our vision."
The Laver Cup last year saw a European team captained by Bjorn Borg and including the likes of Federer, Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev take on John McEnroe's world team featuring Nick Kyrgios, Kevin Anderson and John Isner.
Critics have suggested it crowds the calendar and uses a prime slot that could be occupied by the Davis Cup which has been revamped this year by the International Tennis Federation.
Federer, who helped create the event to honour Australian great Rod Laver, was delighted with the news.
"As I come closer to the end of my playing career, it's wonderful to know that the Laver Cup will be part of the tour that I've dedicated more than 20 years of my life to," he said.
World number one Djokovic described it as a "true celebration of tennis".
"As President of the ATP Player Council I'm proud to support this collaboration," the Serb said.
Chris Kermode, Executive Chairman and President of the ATP, said the popularity of the event had been a decisive factor in bringing it on board.
"It has struck a chord with fans worldwide in a very short time," Kermode said. "This event has great potential to reach new fans around the world,,"
Becoming an officially-sanctioned event means the Laver Cup will have access to all ATP services, including marketing and social media, as well as umpires and physios.
This year's competition will take place from Sept. 20-22.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
-
Monday 31 December , 2018
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
-
Tuesday 01 January , 2019
Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
-
Thursday 20 December , 2018
WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
-
Friday 14 December , 2018
Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
Monday 31 December , 2018 Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
Tuesday 01 January , 2019 Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
Thursday 20 December , 2018 WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
Friday 14 December , 2018 Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Tata Sky Slashes Prices of SD and HD Boxes, And Now You Can Also Buy Them From a Store
- Vehicle Insurance Premium Set to Increase, IRDAI Proposes Hike in Third Party Insurance Price
- News18 Analysis: Modi Juggernaut And Its Impact On India’s Political Landscape
- In Lok Sabha Election Results 2019, Sunny Leone is the Real Winner
- WWDC 2019: Apple Sends Media Invites, Here’s What to Expect From the Event
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results